WWE officially makes change to Seth Rollins' name following RAW

Seth Rollins was able to defeat CM Punk on WWE RAW with help from Roman Reigns. Of course, Reigns inadvertently helped Rollins to win the steel cage match as he ripped him out of the ring and threw him on the floor outside, but it seems that he has now undergone a change following the win.

WWE's official roster page has now taken the "Freakin" out of his name, which could be a hint that he is about to undergo a character change. Seth "Freakin" Rollins has suited him with his visionary character, but it seems that the Road to WrestleMania could be paved with swerves.

Rollins is an expert at mind games, and if he is aware that he will be facing Roman Reigns at the biggest event of the year, he could decide to revert back to his Architect character to ensure that he can get into his former teammate's head.

Rollins hasn't had a lot of success with his Visionary character and has been chasing the World Championship since his loss at WrestleMania last year but to no avail. Rollins has been waiting for a shot at Reigns for more than three years and finally, he could have the chance at WrestleMania, and he needs to make it count.

Has Seth Rollins' name officially changed on WWE TV?

Rollins has been announced as "Freakin" several times over the past few months, so this is only a recent change, and it should be noted that it could have been done in error.

Seth Rollins has used the name to get over his flamboyant character in recent years, but before, it was a staple of his character and allowed him to become one of the biggest names in the company.

It will be interesting to see if he reacts to the change or if this is something he has decided to change.

