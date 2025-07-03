WWE officially makes huge revelation after recent backlash

Before WWE Evolution 2, the company made a huge revelation. This comes after the company recently faced backlash.
Through their broadcasting partners, Netflix and USA Network's Peacock, WWE revealed the huge poster for Evolution 2. The company had earlier launched a poster, but it was missing several names, which attracted negative attention from fans as they wanted their favorites to be advertised for the show as well. Superstars like Piper Niven, who had also not been featured on the poster, commented on it, noting her absence with heartbreaking reactions.
On Netflix and Peacock, however, a bigger version of the poster was made available, revealing that the situation was not as dire as it first seemed. Most of the women stars are on the poster. While a few names are still missing, it was nowhere near the mass absences that fans first saw.
The stars are set for a big show right now, and as of now, Triple H and WWE have already announced five matches.
- A Battle Royal for a shot at the Women's World Championship Match at Clash in Paris
- IYO SKY (c) vs Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship
- Jacy Jayne (c) vs Jordynne Grace for the NXT Women's Championship
- Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez (c) vs Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair vs two teams who have not yet been decided, for the Women's Tag Team Championship
- Tiffany Stratton (c) vs Trish Stratus for the WWE Women's Championship
It remains to be seen whether any other matches will be added.
