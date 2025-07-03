WWE officially makes huge revelation after recent backlash

Before WWE Evolution 2, the company made a huge revelation. This comes after the company recently faced backlash.

Ad

Through their broadcasting partners, Netflix and USA Network's Peacock, WWE revealed the huge poster for Evolution 2. The company had earlier launched a poster, but it was missing several names, which attracted negative attention from fans as they wanted their favorites to be advertised for the show as well. Superstars like Piper Niven, who had also not been featured on the poster, commented on it, noting her absence with heartbreaking reactions.

On Netflix and Peacock, however, a bigger version of the poster was made available, revealing that the situation was not as dire as it first seemed. Most of the women stars are on the poster. While a few names are still missing, it was nowhere near the mass absences that fans first saw.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

How Brock Lesnar ruined another wrestler's career - Watch Now!

The stars are set for a big show right now, and as of now, Triple H and WWE have already announced five matches.

A Battle Royal for a shot at the Women's World Championship Match at Clash in Paris

IYO SKY (c) vs Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship

Jacy Jayne (c) vs Jordynne Grace for the NXT Women's Championship

Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez (c) vs Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair vs two teams who have not yet been decided, for the Women's Tag Team Championship

Tiffany Stratton (c) vs Trish Stratus for the WWE Women's Championship

It remains to be seen whether any other matches will be added.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anirban Banerjee Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 8 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 3 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.



Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.



In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books. Know More

A top WWE star is missing in action