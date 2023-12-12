WWE officially makes major announcement about The Undertaker on RAW

WWE RAW saw a major announcement being made about The Undertaker.

The Phenom may have retired following his match against AJ Styles at the 2020 WrestleMania event, but he has not stayed away from WWE. On that occasion, he faced Styles in the Boneyard Match and had an incredible showing before deciding to end his career and announcing it during the Last Ride documentary.

Since then, the star has been inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, finally taking his place among the best in the business after his decades-long wrestling career.

Since then, although he has not appeared on WWE programming other than some guest appearances, the star has remained one of the most popular wrestlers of all time. As it turns out, WWE made a major announcement surrounding him this week on RAW.

The Royal Rumble event is set to take place on January 27, 2024. The event promises to be one of the biggest of the year, and as it turns out, The Undertaker will be involved on that weekend.

Expand Tweet

They announced that The Undertaker would be there on January 28, Sunday, for the 1 deadMAN SHOW. The event will take place at Ruth Deckerd Hall. The tickets will be available starting this Friday.

At the show, the Phenom usually talks about his stories from his days in WWE, leading to a fun experience for fans.

Are you excited about the Hall of Famer making an appearance next year? Sound off!

Look who just challenged Randy Orton right here.