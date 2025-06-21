WWE officially provides injury update after beloved star is rushed to the back following horrifying attack

A WWE star was rushed to the backstage area after a horrifying attack on SmackDown. Now, the company has provided an injury update after the star was left unable to walk backstage without help.
LA Knight found himself in a match against Bronson Reed tonight on WWE SmackDown. Unfortunately, things did not go his way. While he was looking good, it didn't continue that way. Bron Breakker got involved, and the bout ended prematurely. However, after the match was done, Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker attacked him. Reed hit him with multiple Tsunamis from the top rope, leaving him gasping for breath and with some sort of internal injury, as he could hardly move for the pain.
"That was a look at what just happened moments ago. While we were on a commercial break, medical attention was given to him. He was helped backstage, where he is in the course of being evaluated. We would make the assumption that he will go to a local medical center."
Tessitore went on to promise that they would update fans on the star's medical condition as well, after this. After further evaluation, more details should become clear.