WWE officially provides injury update after beloved star is rushed to the back following horrifying attack

A WWE star was rushed to the backstage area after a horrifying attack on SmackDown. Now, the company has provided an injury update after the star was left unable to walk backstage without help.

LA Knight found himself in a match against Bronson Reed tonight on WWE SmackDown. Unfortunately, things did not go his way. While he was looking good, it didn't continue that way. Bron Breakker got involved, and the bout ended prematurely. However, after the match was done, Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker attacked him. Reed hit him with multiple Tsunamis from the top rope, leaving him gasping for breath and with some sort of internal injury, as he could hardly move for the pain.

Trending

"That was a look at what just happened moments ago. While we were on a commercial break, medical attention was given to him. He was helped backstage, where he is in the course of being evaluated. We would make the assumption that he will go to a local medical center."

Expand Tweet

Tessitore went on to promise that they would update fans on the star's medical condition as well, after this. After further evaluation, more details should become clear.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anirban Banerjee Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 8 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 3 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.



Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.



In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books. Know More