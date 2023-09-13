WWE officially provides an update on star taken to hospital after brutal injury at recent show

WWE has officially provided an update on superstar Von Wagner, who was taken to a hospital last week after a brutal assault by Bron Breakker at the end of NXT.

Von Wagner has experienced a resurgence in his career as of late after turning babyface. His feud against Bron Breakker has also grabbed the headlines as the two men look to beat each other up at any given opportunity.

A couple of weeks ago, Bron Breakker attacked Von Wagner, kickstarting a feud between the two men. Wagner retaliated by putting Breakker through a table. This set up a match between the two men on last week's episode of NXT.

The match ended with Bron Breakker getting his hand raised. However, he wasn't satisfied with the victory and smashed Wagner's head with the steel steps, which forced WWE to cut the feed. It was later reported that Wagner was taken to a hospital after the brutal assault.

Tonight on NXT, an update was provided regarding Wagner's medical condition following the brutal assault. NXT commentator Vic Joseph said that Wagner had suffered a skull injury last week. He also mentioned that there is no timeline for his recovery.

It will be interesting to see when Von Wagner will make his return after this brutal assault.

