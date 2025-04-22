WWE has officially retired major championship after WrestleMania

WWE has now officially retired a major championship. It has been confirmed following WrestleMania.
Although the Universal Title says it exists from 2016 - Present in the All Championships display on the Superstars page of the site, the page of the title, confirms that it is indeed retired.
Fans can see the changes the company made on the Universal Title page below.
Now that the Universal Championship has been retired, it appears that the Undisputed WWE Championship is back to being the original title that had existed for so long. While this may change again in the long run, and the company has yet to make changes in other graphics, this appears to be the end of the title for now.
First introduced in 2016, Finn Balor was the inaugural champion, but suffered an injury and had to relinquish it. Kevin Owens went on to hold it, with Goldberg also winning it later.
The title was held by several massive names, with Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, Bray Wyatt, and Seth Rollins also holding the belt. It was last held by Reigns, who won it from The Fiend, with the title eventually being merged with the WWE Championship.
Now, it has been retired.
