WWE officially says a huge announcement is coming; reported details after Triple H made a tease as well

After an earlier tease by Triple H, WWE is getting ready to announce something huge and it's official now. There have been rumors of a big announcement for some time, but more was confirmed during this week's episode of SmackDown in France.

WWE is in the middle of one of the company's biggest weeks as they headed to France for Backlash. SmackDown was also broadcast from France the previous night and the crowd was explosive.

However, during the show, Wade Barrett and Corey Graves had something to tease when it came to the show.

They stated that a big announcement would be made on the day of Backlash. As if that was not enough, Barrett went on to say that the announcement would be related to WrestleMania.

At this time, WrestleMania 41 has not been announced with the location of the biggest event of the year for the company still not locked down. There have been rumors about it being in Las Vegas instead of Minnesota as originally thought. If that is indeed the case, the announcement could very well be about that.

There have also been rumors, as stated by PWInsider, that the show may take place at the beginning of May instead of in April as it is usually done.

Triple H has also made a tease recently.

Triple H teased a "massive" few days for WWE

The Game wasted no time after getting down from his plane in France. He immediately decided to tease the WWE fans with an announcement.

He said that it was time to work and promised the fans that they were in for a massive couple of days, hinting that there's more to come from the company.

Whether the announcement is about WrestleMania or not, it appears that Triple H has big plans for the weekend. Fans will have to wait and see what they are.

