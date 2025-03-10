WWE officially sends out a statement about recently signed stars

WWE has released a statement on social media regarding its recently signed stars. The statement was related to the company's new independent development program.

In 2021, the company announced a new NIL (Next In Line) program to find athletes and allow them to become part of World Wrestling Entertainment. The Stamford-based promotion has recently announced another program, called WWE ID, in which 'ID' stands for Independent Development.

This new program will support the development of up-and-coming stars and provide them with an opportunity to pursue a pro wrestling career.

WWE ID's official X/Twitter handle recently sent out a statement regarding its talents, reminding all the independent wrestling promoters that they can book everyone involved in the program individually.

"A reminder to all independent wrestling promoters....You can book all #WWEID talent in your promotion! This includes all #WWEID talent who are getting exposure on [Evolve]. Contact talent individually for booking info," the post read.

Over the years, Triple H has booked many stars who came from the independent circuit in prominent roles on WWE TV. Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, and Seth Rollins have all found success in the global juggernaut.

Triple H sent a message about WWE ID

After the announcement of WWE ID, Triple H took to X/Twitter to send a message, writing that there were some incredible talents on the independent circuit.

The Game also mentioned that he was excited that the Stamford-based promotion was supporting up-and-coming performers with its new program.

"The level of talent on the independent scene is incredible. They’re grinding away to make their dream a reality, and I’m excited for WWE to be on the forefront of supporting their journeys. @WWEID is here to help identify, support and build the next generation of WWE Superstars," he wrote.

The King of Kings recently unveiled new WWE ID championships, which would give the spotlight to the best talents on the independent circuit.

It will be interesting to see what the Stamford-based promotion has planned for the future of the promising program.

