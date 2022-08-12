WWE officially splits up former RAW Tag Team Champions from The Hurt Business

Former RAW Tag Team Champions Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander have officially split up, bringing an end to the last vestiges of The Hurt Business.

WWE's RAW and SmackDown have seen drastic changes ever since Triple H became the Head of Creative for the company. Now that the weekly shows and their characters are under his control, it would be natural to see him change up the roster in order to mold it into his own vision.

The most recent such change comes from the latest WWE Main Event taping, where the team of Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin has split. The latest episode of the show saw a match between the two former RAW Tag Team Champions, which Cedric won. The show also saw Mustafa Ali defeat T-Bar.

Alexander and Benjamin were part of the Hurt Business faction alongside Bobby Lashley and MVP. The group was quite dominant and a staple of the red brand in the Thunderdome era. The team's strong booking was punctuated by the two winning the brand's tag titles, with Lashley also becoming the United States Champion and then the WWE Champion during their reign.

The two splitting up may indicate that Triple H has a plan for them, or at least one of the two. The two have not been on WWE TV since The Game came to power, so any such perceived plans remain to be seen.

RAW Superstar sends a blunt message to Logan Paul

Logan Paul is WWE's latest celebrity signing. He impressed many with his performance at SummerSlam against The Miz. He was recently sent a blunt message by an on-screen ally of the A-Lister, Ciampa.

The former NXT Champion lost a competitive match to Bobby Lashley for the United States Championship on this week's RAW. Later in the week, he appeared on WWE's The Bump, where he brutally critiqued the social media star's promo skills:

"I saw him stuttering and stammering trying to cut a promo that he can't do for the life of himself. Learn how to sell a ticket, Logan Paul!" Ciampa said. (00:14)

WWE @WWE



responds to Paul's warning from a few weeks ago on "LEARN HOW TO SELL A TICKET, @LoganPaul !" @NXTCiampa responds to Paul's warning from a few weeks ago on #WWETheBump "LEARN HOW TO SELL A TICKET, @LoganPaul!" @NXTCiampa responds to Paul's warning from a few weeks ago on #WWETheBump https://t.co/T8UA01mtbN

Earlier, in an interview with Scott Fishman of TV Insider, Bobby Lashley claimed that Logan Paul should go out of his way to shake everyone's hands backstage, and that the 27-year old is yet to learn the customs of the wrestling business.

Paul's next appearance on WWE TV hasn't been confirmed, so his status with the company is most certainly part-time. It remains to be seen when he pops-up back on WWE TV.

We asked Bret Hart what he thought of Vince McMahon retiring right here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Jacob Terrell