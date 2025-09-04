WWE officially unveils 19 new championship belts

WWE has officially unveiled 19 new championship belts. These belts are collegiate legacy title belts featuring the official branding and colors of some of the top universities in the United States.Clemson, South Carolina, Iowa State, Texas A&amp;M, Ole Miss, and Auburn are all included. The remaining schools in this newly launched project are Arkansas, Baylor, BYU, Cincinnati, Kansas, Louisville, Missouri, Oklahoma State, Purdue, TCU, Texas Tech, Utah, and Wisconsin.The championship belts are available on the company's official shop and Fanatics.com and are priced at $599.00. It is to be noted that some of these championship belts are already almost sold out.The first collegiate legacy belts introduced included Alabama, Georgia, Miami, Notre Dame, Ohio State, and West Virginia, back in August 2024.WWE has introduced multiple new championship belts in 2025In 2025, the Stamford-based company introduced multiple new championship belts, with the latest being the WWE x Liverpool FC Legacy Championship. The title was introduced before the company's recent live event in Liverpool. The company also introduced a similar Legacy Championship for Paris Saint-Germain and gifted another customized championship to Chelsea FC after they won the FIFA Club World Cup.The company also released a Dublin Championship Spinner Replica Title for John Cena as part of his new merchandise. Roman Reigns received the same treatment, as the company released a new title as part of his OTC1 merch. A SummerSlam-themed belt on their official shop before this year's Premium Live Event was also released and available for the price of $599.00.The company currently has multiple active championships that are actually being used on television and spread across three separate brands, including RAW, SmackDown, and NXT.In November 2024, the Women's Intercontinental Championship and the Women's United States Championship were unveiled. Meanwhile, the Undisputed WWE Championship was established as the primary men's championship on SmackDown after Cody Rhodes' victory over Roman Reigns at WrestleMania XL.