  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE officially unveils 19 new championship belts

WWE officially unveils 19 new championship belts

By Soumik Datta
Published Sep 04, 2025 20:08 GMT
New WWE Titles in the market! (Image Credits: WWE on YouTube)
New WWE Titles in the market! (Image Credits: WWE on YouTube)

WWE has officially unveiled 19 new championship belts. These belts are collegiate legacy title belts featuring the official branding and colors of some of the top universities in the United States.

Ad

Clemson, South Carolina, Iowa State, Texas A&M, Ole Miss, and Auburn are all included. The remaining schools in this newly launched project are Arkansas, Baylor, BYU, Cincinnati, Kansas, Louisville, Missouri, Oklahoma State, Purdue, TCU, Texas Tech, Utah, and Wisconsin.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The championship belts are available on the company's official shop and Fanatics.com and are priced at $599.00. It is to be noted that some of these championship belts are already almost sold out.

The first collegiate legacy belts introduced included Alabama, Georgia, Miami, Notre Dame, Ohio State, and West Virginia, back in August 2024.

WWE has introduced multiple new championship belts in 2025

In 2025, the Stamford-based company introduced multiple new championship belts, with the latest being the WWE x Liverpool FC Legacy Championship. The title was introduced before the company's recent live event in Liverpool. The company also introduced a similar Legacy Championship for Paris Saint-Germain and gifted another customized championship to Chelsea FC after they won the FIFA Club World Cup.

Ad

The company also released a Dublin Championship Spinner Replica Title for John Cena as part of his new merchandise. Roman Reigns received the same treatment, as the company released a new title as part of his OTC1 merch. A SummerSlam-themed belt on their official shop before this year's Premium Live Event was also released and available for the price of $599.00.

The company currently has multiple active championships that are actually being used on television and spread across three separate brands, including RAW, SmackDown, and NXT.

In November 2024, the Women's Intercontinental Championship and the Women's United States Championship were unveiled. Meanwhile, the Undisputed WWE Championship was established as the primary men's championship on SmackDown after Cody Rhodes' victory over Roman Reigns at WrestleMania XL.

About the author
Soumik Datta

Soumik Datta

Twitter icon

Soumik Datta is a professional wrestling journalist who has been following the business for more than a decade.

In 2017, Soumik joined the Sportskeeda Wrestling team and is best known for his work with the WWE team. He has previously contributed to the Sportskeeda AEW, MMA, and the football team where he specifically covered the Major League Soccer.

In 2024, Soumik crossed 50 million reads for Sportskeeda WWE. While working under Sportskeeda MMA, he interviewed prominent UFC fighters, including Justin Gaethje, Sean O'Malley, and Cory Sandhagen, among others. He is also being followed by John Cena on X (formerly Twitter).

In 2025, Soumik became an Assistant Content Manager at Sportskeeda, but continues to cover and write about the hottest and trending news topics.

Apart from his love for professional wrestling, Soumik also watches Football and has been a lifelong follower of Liverpool FC and Mohun Bagan. He has also been following the Indian Super League and remains the only content creator to have traveled across India to watch 7 ISL Matches in 7 Days, a video which currently sits at 26K views on his YouTube channel. His channel currently amasses over 120K views.

As aforementioned, Soumik also likes to make content for his YouTube channel and travel to various places either with family, friends, or solo, or go on road trips.

(Go SUBSCRIBE to his channel while you're at it): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfkg4VnUC7sLNc5jEzVYgOQ

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @Thesoumikdatta9

Follow his Sportskeeda profile for wrestling news and content and subscribe to his YouTube channel.

Know More
Edited by Jacob Terrell
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications