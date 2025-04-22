WWE officially unveils John Cena's new nickname as World Champion 

John Cena kicked off WWE RAW after WrestleMania and made it clear that he was now The Last Real Champion. He backed this claim, stating that he only had 27 more dates before he walked away from WWE for good, and he was taking the Undisputed Championship with him.
Cena noted that he was taking the piece of gold, which held all the history of the company. He said while he was aware that WWE would create more titles but the original World Title would be leaving with him in December.
Cena has used the nickname "The Last Real Champion" on his merchandise leading up to WrestleMania 41, but this is the first time it has been used on TV.
Cena went on to note that there was no one in WWE with the Ruthless Aggression of John Cena. He also berated the fans for their treatment of Cody Rhodes because he was fighting for them, and they were booing him during the WrestleMania main event.
Interestingly, Cena's promo was cut short by his long-time rival Randy Orton, who crawled into the ring and hit him with an RKO. This will seemingly set up a match for the Undisputed Championship between the two men for Backlash next month.
