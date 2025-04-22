  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE RAW
  • WWE officially unveils John Cena's new nickname as World Champion 

WWE officially unveils John Cena's new nickname as World Champion 

By Phillipa Mariee
Modified Apr 22, 2025 00:36 GMT
It is official (image via WWE)
John Cena [Image credit: WWE.com]

John Cena kicked off WWE RAW after WrestleMania and made it clear that he was now The Last Real Champion. He backed this claim, stating that he only had 27 more dates before he walked away from WWE for good, and he was taking the Undisputed Championship with him.

Ad

Cena noted that he was taking the piece of gold, which held all the history of the company. He said while he was aware that WWE would create more titles but the original World Title would be leaving with him in December.

Cena has used the nickname "The Last Real Champion" on his merchandise leading up to WrestleMania 41, but this is the first time it has been used on TV.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Cena went on to note that there was no one in WWE with the Ruthless Aggression of John Cena. He also berated the fans for their treatment of Cody Rhodes because he was fighting for them, and they were booing him during the WrestleMania main event.

Interestingly, Cena's promo was cut short by his long-time rival Randy Orton, who crawled into the ring and hit him with an RKO. This will seemingly set up a match for the Undisputed Championship between the two men for Backlash next month.

About the author
Phillipa Mariee

Phillipa Mariee

Twitter icon

Phillipa is a WWE writer for Sportskeeda. She is also a mother, wrestler, dancer, former actress and a Seth Rollins fan. She is a retired wrestler, dancer, and at one-time enjoyed boxing.

Phillipa has tried her hand at all aspects of the wrestling business in the past including booking, promoting, refereeing, commentating, ring announcing and wrestling.

Throughout her time in Sportskeeda she has become known for picking up botches and sharing them.

Phillipa's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins, but will allow her head to be turned by any high-flying superstar.

She also once had a dream that Drake Maverick was her father, this is yet to be confirmed by the man himself. Outside of the world of spandex and screwjobs, Phillipa likes to watch football, supports Stoke City and is a huge fan of Judd Trump.

Feel free to follow her on Twitter @PhillipaMariee

Know More

Becky Lynch has been challenged HERE.

Quick Links

Edited by Sayantan Niyogi
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications