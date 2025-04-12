WWE officially unveils new championship for John Cena

John Cena is undoubtedly one of the greatest superstars to have stepped inside the WWE ring. The 16-time World Champion is currently on his final run as he is set to retire at the end of this year. The company recently unveiled a championship to commemorate the same.

Ad

Cena returned to WWE programming earlier this year to begin his farewell tour, which will end in December. While he came up short at Royal Rumble, The Cenation Leader managed to win the Men's Elimination Chamber match to keep his dream of winning the 17th World Title alive. He also turned heel at Elimination Chamber and aligned with The Rock, betraying Cody Rhodes in the process.

John Cena will wrestle in his final WrestleMania match next week in Las Vegas, where he will face Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Title. Ahead of the premium live event, the company has unveiled a special edition championship belt for the event, which can be bought on the WWE Shop. The title design is similar to Cena's Spinner Belt.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Sting in WWE once again? More details HERE

John Cena will be present on WWE SmackDown next week

John Cena has been absent from WWE programming in the last two weeks. However, The Cenation Leader will be present on the go-home edition of SmackDown next week, just two days before his match against Cody Rhodes on Night Two of WrestleMania 41.

The 16-time World Champion was present on three episodes of RAW during the company's recent tour of Europe. Cena had confrontations with Cody on all three shows, with The American Nightmare getting the upper hand in London, where he laid out The Franchise Player with a Cross Rhodes.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Cody Rhodes has majorly been carrying the feud so far, with Cena only making selected appearances. Meanwhile, The Rock has not been seen since Elimination Chamber, where he took part in beating down The American Nightmare.

Cena is also yet to explain his alliance with The Final Boss. He has not even mentioned The Rock's name during his promos so far. However, things could change when the veteran returns to the blue brand next Friday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vivek Sharma Vivek is a part of the combat sports division at Sportskeeda Wrestling. An engineering graduate, he joined the division three years ago because of his passion for pro wrestling. A fan since childhood, Vivek recalls the first show he watched was WrestleMania 21 where John Cena won the WWE Championship.



Despite being a part of the WWE team, Vivek's favorite wrestlers are Adam 'Hangman' Page and Darby Allin from AEW. Hangman's storyline with Kenny Omega and the Elite was one of the reasons he started watching AEW and he feels the star's rise to the top resonates with many. Darby's unparalleled passion for the business makes him his second favorite.



He strictly adheres to Sportskeeda's ethical standards and conducts thorough research before writing on any topic. Apart from working for Sportskeeda, Vivek is also a finance student. He loves to follow the stock and crypto world, studying the market in his free time. Know More