WWE officials nix major storyline pitch; Sheamus reveals emotional reaction

The WWE rosters have a fair share of veteran legends and experienced Superstars who play their roles well, and Sheamus is widely regarded as one of the must-have talents in a locker room. Despite his spot in the company and friendship with Triple H, Sheamus is opening up on an unfortunate situation that recently went down.

The Celtic Warrior has missed some action in the past few years but remains relevant in the WWE Universe as a dominant force in the ring. Sheamus returned at the Royal Rumble this year, and while his comeback has been a bit slow, he's currently having his way with A-Town Down Under on RAW.

Sheamus has not given up on his goal of capturing the WWE Intercontinental Championship, the one title he has not held since debuting 15 years ago. The 47-year-old recently spoke with Alex McCarthy of The Daily Mail and revealed that he pitched involvement in the Intercontinental Championship Fatal Four-Way at WrestleMania, but was denied by officials.

"I had pitched to hopefully get in the Intercontinental title stuff again. They’re probably tired about me talking about it but that’s the one title that I have left to become the first ever ultimate Grand Slam Champion in WWE. That’s the Holy Grail, that’s it. But I wasn’t happy sitting at home. I don’t want to miss WrestleMania I don’t want to go there and not be part of the biggest show of the year. It’s tough for me. I don’t care, if you have passion for what you do you don’t want to miss that," Sheamus said. [H/T The Daily Mail]

Night Two of WrestleMania 41 saw Dominik Mysterio dethrone Bron Breakker of the WWE Intercontinental Championship. The match also featured Penta and Finn Balor, but it's unclear if Sheamus was even considered for one of the spots.

Sheamus reveals how it felt to miss WWE WrestleMania 41

Sheamus made his WrestleMania debut in 2010 at 'Mania 26, losing to Triple H. His last appearance on The Grandest Stage of Them All came at WrestleMania 39, where he worked a Triple Threat with Drew McIntyre and then-Intercontinental Champion Gunther, who retained.

The Great White admits he was gutted at missing WrestleMania 41. Sheamus has since returned to the WWE storylines, but he opened up on the matter to The Daily Mail and stressed how tough this was.

"I was gutted that I wasn’t at 'Mania. The last appearance that I had was at the Rumble. I want to be in the mix. I want to be there. I’m more passionate now about my job than I ever have been. Some of the guys are like, 'You’ve been at so many WrestleMania’s, so it’s okay.' But it’s not okay. I love what I do. I love going out there in front of a crowd. I love putting on banger after banger," Sheamus said.

Sheamus continued:

"I love that intensity. I love setting the bar so high that everybody including the main event guys who have months and months to prepare are trying to catch up with me. Until the wheels come off and I can’t do it anymore I want to go out there. I don’t want to miss anything and I don’t want to miss a WrestleMania. It was tough. I’m not going to lie, it was really really hard," Sheamus said. [H/T The Daily Mail ]

It remains to be seen how Triple H and Co. book the former WWE Champ in the upcoming days.

