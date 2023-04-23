WWE omits former world champion, absent superstar, and nine other surprising names from official Draft list

WWE released a graphic on Friday Night SmackDown that included almost 100 current superstars from the main roster eligible to be drafted next week.

The list includes several stars, including Charlotte Flair and Drew McIntyre, who are currently absent from TV. Surprisingly, the company has omitted 11 superstars from the lineup.

The likes of Alexa Bliss, Aliyah, Bray Wyatt, Carmella, Logan Paul, Big E, Robert Roode, Randy Orton, R-Truth, Tommaso Ciampa, and Uncle Howdy are all seemingly ineligible.

WWE @WWE



It's the first night of the



Find out FRIDAY at 8/7c on NEXT WEEK on #SmackDown It's the first night of the #WWEDraft ! Every Superstar is eligible. Will titles change brands? Will teams be split up?Find out FRIDAY at 8/7c on @FOXTV NEXT WEEK on #SmackDown: It's the first night of the #WWEDraft! Every Superstar is eligible. Will titles change brands? Will teams be split up?👀Find out FRIDAY at 8/7c on @FOXTV https://t.co/LNuQ2LcmQy

It could be argued that several of these stars are currently out injured, but Ronda Rousey is also sidelined, and she is included in the list.

Alexa Bliss hasn't been seen for several months following her loss at Royal Rumble 2023. However, she is expected to make her return to the company imminently. The same can be said for Bray Wyatt, who was in Los Angeles for WrestleMania 39 but didn't take part in the show.

Many current WWE Superstars are set to be sidelined for several more months

Several stars are expected to be omitted from the Draft, including Roode and Big E, as they are set to remain on the sidelines for a few more months due to injuries. R-Truth appears to be ready to return sometime in the near future, while Randy Orton could be out for the rest of the year, considering the nature of his injury.

Uncle Howdy is expected to be drafted alongside Bray Wyatt whenever the duo returns. But Logan Paul's recent contract signing should have been enough for him to be added to the drafting pot.

One surprisingly omitted name was Gable Steveson, who was a huge draft pick for RAW in 2021. However, he has sporadically appeared on the brand since and hasn't wrestled a match for WWE in the two years he has been signed to the promotion.

Do you think these stars could make surprise returns as part of the WWE Draft? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

