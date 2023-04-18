What did Big E say about his WWE return from injury? Update on former champion

Before suffering an unfortunate injury in March 2022, Big E was one of the company's top stars. He has now spoken about his health situation and potential return to WWE.

The last time he competed in the ring was on the March 11, 2022, episode of SmackDown. This means he has been out of action for over a year. Meanwhile, fans patiently await his return to the promotion.

What did Big E say about his WWE return from injury?

The Powerhouse of The New Day recently appeared in an interview with TMZ, where he discussed several topics, including his recovery process and potential in-ring comeback. E suggested that he hasn't come to a conclusion on whether he will ever be able to compete again and doesn't want to "rush to judgments."

"Right now, before I know anything, I'm not going to make any rush to judgments or anything. See how everything looks."

The former WWE Champion added that he would be content with whatever happens in the future. E mentioned that he would be at peace even if he didn't get to wrestle again.

"I think I'll be at peace with whatever happens. Whether I can wrestle again, I'll be at peace with that, if I can't wrestle again, so be it," said Big E.

Hope he returns to WWE soon! Love seeing Big E happy and healthy at the #KidsChoiceAwards Hope he returns to WWE soon! Love seeing Big E happy and healthy at the #KidsChoiceAwards Hope he returns to WWE soon! https://t.co/qWOnvbiePJ

It is nice to see E being okay with not getting to wrestle again. But as fans, we would love to see The Powerhouse of The New Day back where he belongs.

Big E is set to be a part of a huge project outside of WWE

Some fans might not know Big E was also a football player before joining WWE. He is now set to be involved in the American football scene very soon but in a unique capacity.

Renowned football team Michigan Panthers recently took to Twitter to announce their emcee at Ford Field for the 2023 season, and it's none other than the former WWE Champion himself. You can check out their post below:

We’re T H R I L L E D to announce 🗣 ATTENTION 🗣We’re T H R I L L E D to announce @WWEBigE as our emcee at @fordfield for the 2023 season 🗣 ATTENTION 🗣 We’re T H R I L L E D to announce @WWEBigE as our emcee at @fordfield for the 2023 season ‼️🔥🎤 https://t.co/TKgQR8aH5X

We wish the ever-happy superstar all the best for his new venture and hope to see him win championships in professional wrestling very soon.

