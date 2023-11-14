WWE omits mentioning Nikki Bella during RAW

WWE omitted mentioning former champion Nikki Bella's name during the latest edition of Monday Night RAW.

Nikki, alongside her twin sister Brie Bella, joined World Wrestling Entertainment in 2007 and started performing for the company's developmental brand. The Bella Twins became a household name in the company and were also the face of WWE's Total Divas reality television show.

Nikki Bella won the Divas Championship twice and was inducted into the Hall of Fame class of 2020 alongside her sister. However, after her contract expired, things haven't been hunky-dory lately between the star and the company.

During the latest episode of RAW, Michael Cole talked about a promo related to the Barmageddon television show, which features Nikki Bella as a host alongside Blake Shelton. However, the commentary legend left out the Hall of Famer's name and only focused on Shelton throughout the promo.

DS Ring the Belle recently took to Twitter and noticed how Cole only focused on Blake Shelton during the promo.

"WWE mentioning Blake Shelton but not Nikki to discuss Barmageddon is so weird," DS Ring the Belle tweeted.

You can check out his tweet below:

Nikki Bella mentioned about a big beef with a female WWE Superstar

In The Bella Twins' autobiography, Incomparable, Nikki Bella mentioned that she had a pretty big beef with a female star after the latter started telling stories about the Hall of Famer backstage in WWE.

"I had a pretty big beef with another female wrestler for a number of years, which culminated in a heated argument. I can't say that I'm proud of it, but she had been telling stories about me backstage for years, and I finally had enough. I think her ex-boyfriend had a crush on me that triggered the whole thing, but her behavior became so ridiculous and hurtful that I decided to put a stop to it," Nikki wrote.

Fans want to see The Bella Twins once again in the Stamford-based promotion. However, as their contracts recently expired, it is hard to say if they will make an appearance anytime soon.

