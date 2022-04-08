"Don't let this motherf***er kill himself" - Matt Hardy narrates the time when WWE asked him to keep Jeff Hardy under control 

Former WWE Superstar Matt Hardy recalled a time when WWE higher-ups contacted Matt Hardy to make sure Jeff Hardy did not hurt himself before their WrestleMania 33 return.

Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy, known as the Hardy Boyz, made an emphatic return to WWE at WrestleMania 33 which took place at the Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida. The legendary duo was introduced by The New Day as the fourth team to join the initial triple threat tag team contest. Jeff and Matt went on to win the ladder match for the RAW Tag Team Championships.

On The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, Matt revealed that there were orders in place from WWE to keep Jeff Hardy in control during their ROH Supercard match against The Young Bucks the night before The Show of Shows.

"We start going over more stuff, we're just going over the spot with Nick [Nick jumps off one ladder to another, jumps off that ladder onto the ropes, does a swanton onto Jeff] and Jeff is like, 'May I can go off the top, through the table.' 'Ah well, maybe you just get backdropped out instead. It'll be easier.' I see my phone again, [Triple H], 'Hey, we're finishing up [putting together] the match, we have a long line and are gonna start an autograph session.' 'Hey, Vince just wanted to buzz you. [Vince speaking]; Look, f**k, make sure Jeff doesn't do anything f**king stupid and cripple himself tonight. I know how he is. Reel him in. Tomorrow is WrestleMania da**it!' 'Yes sir, I got it.' 'Alright, see you tomorrow, be smart, f**k.' They were adamantly trying to send a message to me, 'Don't let this motherf**ker kill himself.'" [H/T - Fightful]

Matt Hardy praises Jeff Hardy's incredible stunt on AEW

The former ECW Champion heaped praise on his brother Jeff Hardy for his incredible stunt on a March episode of AEW Dynamite.

The episode of AEW Dynamite saw Matt and Jeff join hands with Sting and Darby Allin to take on The Private Party, The Butcher, and The Blade. During the match, Jeff Hardy hit a praiseworthy swanton bomb on The Butcher and The Blade who were set up on a couple of tables.

Matt took to Twitter to hail Jeff for the stunning move. You can check the tweet below:

