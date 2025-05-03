WWE overusing common booking formula with LA Knight; ex-employee bashes confusing strategy (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently picked up the example of LA Knight and Damian Priest on SmackDown. He felt the company was overusing the babyface vs. babyface formula.

Knight and Priest kicked off this week's SmackDown with an intense confrontation. Both babyfaces were irate about not winning the United States Championship last week on the blue brand. The two men were put into a match, but the encounter ended in a no-contest after Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu showed up.

On a recent episode of BroDown, Russo pointed out that the show started with two babyfaces, Knight and Priest, arguing and having a match, and ended with two fan favorites, Tiffany Stratton and Jade Cargill teaming up after an argument earlier in the night. The veteran writer noted that there should be only one such storyline to prevent confusion among the fans.

"You've got LA Knight and Damian Priest. They're both bayfaces. At the top of the show, they're both arguing with each each other. Then you end the show, you got Tiffany and Jade Cargill and Jade takes the bump. Mac, if you're gonna do babyfaces have heat with each other, it's gonna be one angle. It's got to be one angle. They do this all over the show. Damian Priest and LA Knight, then the show ends, Jade Cargill and Tiffany." [From 5:55 onwards]

Both LA Knight and Damian Priest are keen on winning the United States Championship. It will be interesting to see if either one of them can dethrone the Samoan Werewolf in the coming months.

