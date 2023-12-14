WWE personality announces exit after 4-year run; thanks Cora Jade

A WWE personality has thanked Cora Jade in a heartfelt tweet after announcing his departure following a four-year stint.

Esteban Cardenas worked as a photographer for WWE and mostly shared pictures from its NXT brand. His four-year WWE run has finally come to an end, and he announced the same on his official Twitter handle.

Esteban also thanked popular WWE Superstar Cora Jade shortly after announcing his exit from the promotion. For those unaware, Esteban is a massive fan of Jade.

Cora Jade has big goals in WWE

Jade had a chat with WWE Espanol in early 2022. The WWE Superstar revealed her goals in the company, stating that she wants to be a part of the Women's Royal Rumble match. She further said that she wants to win the free-for-all and secure a Women's title match at WrestleMania.

"I would love to be in the Royal Rumble, I guess we will have to see. It's definitely one of my favorite PPVs, especially growing up. All the surprises are always my favorite, 2020's Royal Rumble was one of my favorites because Edge made his return and I was a big Edge fan growing up and I am still a big Edge fan now, so that was a cool moment to see. I would love to be in the Royal Rumble, I guess we will never know until we get there. But I know they do have some open spots. I know a lot of women have already been announced, but there is room for some surprises, so hopefully, I am one of them." [H/T Wrestling Inc]

Jade has already tasted championship gold as she is a former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion. She would love nothing but to win a singles women's title soon.

