Cora Jade reacts as female WWE star threatens to spear Bron Breakker

Cora Jade wasn't happy over her boyfriend Bron Breakker being threatened by Thea Hail on Twitter.

Bron Breakker and Jade have been together for a while now. The happy couple occasionally share pictures on their social media handles. The duo is currently competing on WWE NXT.

Cora Jade recently noticed that fellow star Thea Hail had threatened Bron Breakker on Twitter. The 19-year-old said she'd spear the former NXT Champion.

This didn't sit well with Jade, who reacted to the threat with the following message:

"You forget which locker room you have to walk into every week?"

Check out the exchange below:

Cora Jade @CoraJadeWWE @theahail_wwe You forget which locker room you have to walk into every week? 🤨 @theahail_wwe You forget which locker room you have to walk into every week? 🤨

Cora Jade's tweet received a swift response from Hail

Thea Hail was quick to respond to Jade's message. She made it clear that she would spear Jade as well.

Check out the tweet below:

In August last year, Jade shared a story on her official Instagram handle, letting fans know she was dating Bron Breakker. Jade didn't take long to spill the tea about how she began dating him.

While speaking with Wrestling Inc, Jade had the following to say about her relationship with the WWE Superstar:

"We were just friends for a while here at the PC, just as friends and then we started dating sometime in the summer a few months ago, but he's great. He obviously has family in wrestling ... but him himself didn't come from wrestling. He was in the NFL, so it's cool to be able to see his progression as well, because I always joke with him all the time, and I tell him that he's going to learn from me, because I've been wrestling longer than him. So I always joke with him about that, but just to pick on him." [H/T WrestlingInc]

Jade is quite protective of Bron Breakker and certainly didn't appreciate Thea Hail taking a shot at him. It would be pretty interesting to see what happens if/when Jade and Hail go at it in the ring in a singles match in the near future.

What do you think of Cora Jade's response to Thea Hail? Sound off in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes