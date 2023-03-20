WWE personality apologizes to Chelsea Green for "disrespectful" comment

Byron Saxton recently apologized to Chelsea Green for a "disrespectful" comment made on one of his social media accounts.

Former Impact Wrestling star Chelsea Green made a shocking return to WWE at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view event on January 28, 2023. Green, who was released by WWE in April 2021 due to budget cuts, entered the Women’s Royal Rumble match as the number 27 entrant. But she was quickly eliminated by Bianca Belair after only five seconds of action.

Green then joined the Raw brand and aligned herself with Carmella, forming a duo that targeted Asuka and Liv Morgan. Throughout the course of her second run, Green has attempted to voice her grievances to Raw authority figure Adam Pearce. However, she was often met with indifference or rejection.

A comment was recently made on one of Byron Saxton's social media accounts about Chelsea. The former Impact Wrestling star found the comment "disrespectful" and asked Saxton to remove it immediately.

Byron apologized for causing "emotional disgruntlement" and said he is working on removing it.

"Working on it Ms. Green. Apologies for the emotional disgruntlement this comment may have caused you," wrote Byron Saxton.

Chelsea Green berated Adam Pearce during interview with Byron Saxton

Ever since her return, Chelsea Green has aired her grievances with Adam Pearce regarding the way she has been treated and is often met with rejection. This has caused some tension between the two of them.

Chelsea was recently interviewed by Saxton ahead of RAW where he mentioned Adam Pearce's name. Green stopped and berated him for mentioning Pearce's name.

"Were you just talking about that bald peanut head Adam Pearce? Is that what I just heard you say? Are you wasting all of our time talking about someone who is so clearly inept of doing his job in WWE management?" said Chelsea Green. [From 01:09 to 01:26]

It looks like this is all part of Chelsea's gimmick and while annoying, can still produce some entertaining segments.

What do you make of Saxton's apology? Sound off in the comments section.

