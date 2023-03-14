"Focusing on a smarter line of questioning" - Byron Saxton reacts to awkward interview with 31-year-old WWE star before RAW

Byron Saxton was rudely interrupted by a WWE Superstar earlier today as he made some important announcements ahead of tonight's episode of RAW.

Chelsea Green interrupted Saxton while he was speaking and berated him for mentioning Adam Pearce's name. She poked fun at Pearce's head and claimed Saxton was wasting his time talking about Pearce:

"Were you just talking about that bald peanut head Adam Pearce? Is that what I just heard you say? Are you wasting all of our time talking about someone who is so clearly inept of doing his job in WWE management?" said Chelsea Green. [From 01:09 to 01:26]

Saxton asked Chelsea about her non-title match against RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair but she refused to answer. She shouted that Byron was asking stupid questions and stormed away.

Byron took to Twitter to respond to Green and claimed he will be focusing on asking better questions moving forward. He even thanked Chelsea Green in his message on Twitter:

"Focusing on a smarter line of questioning for tonight. Thank you @ImChelseaGreen. #WWERaw" tweeted Byron Saxton.

WWE RAW star Mace takes a shot at Byron Saxton

RAW star Mace is currently a part of the Maximum Male Models faction and is not a fan of Saxton.

Byron often annoys superstars during interviews and sometimes they respond by mocking him. He recently interviewed Maximum Male Models backstage and it did not go well. The group picked Saxton apart and continued to mock him on social media.

Mace recently took to Twitter to upload a photo of Saxton interviewing the group backstage. He poked fun at the interviewer's appearance and joked that it looked like somebody threw garbage on the Mount Rushmore of beauty.

"It's like someone threw garbage on the mount rushmore of beauty," tweeted Mace.

Byron Saxton started out as a professional wrestler but has successfully transitioned into a new role for the company. The 41-year-old signed a developmental contract in 2007 and has remained with the promotion ever since.

