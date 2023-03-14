Kevin Owens will face a member of The Bloodline in a Street Fight tonight on WWE RAW

Kevin Owens is set to square off against a member of The Bloodline in a Street Fight on the upcoming episode of WWE RAW at Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island.

Ahead of this week's edition of the red brand, Byron Saxton announced some breaking news on the promotion's official Twitter account. In the video, Saxton announced that Kevin Owens will battle The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa tonight in a Street Fight.

"Tonight on RAW live, Kevin Owens is going to one-on-one with The Enforcer of The Bloodline, Solo Sikoa, and that match is going to be a Street Fight," said Byron Saxton. [From 00:19 to 00:31]

Chelsea Green interrupted Saxon during his announcements for tonight's show and claimed that Adam Pearce was incompetent. Green then refused to answer a question about her non-title match against RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair.

"Were you just talking about that bald peanut head Adam Pearce? Is that what I just heard you say? Are you wasting all of our time talking about someone who is so clearly inept of doing his job in WWE management?" said Chelsea Green. [From 01:09 to 01:26]

Cody Rhodes is set to battle LA Knight on WWE RAW

LA Knight has claimed that he is the only megastar in WWE and deserves to be in a match at WrestleMania 39.

The 40-year-old has noted that you cannot have a WrestleMania in Los Angeles without LA Knight. Cody Rhodes responded to Knight on social media and suggested that they face each other tonight on the red brand.

Byron Saxton announced that Adam Pearce has made the match official for tonight's episode of RAW.

"LA Knight takes to social media and says I am tired of waiting and I'm going to do something about it. And who responds? A man who is actually going to WrestleMania in 19 days in hopes of becoming the new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Cody Rhodes. Well guys, in the words of Adam Pearce, it is official," said Saxton. [From 00:43 to 01:02]

This week's episode of the red brand is shaping up to be a stacked show. It will be interesting to see if Sami Zayn or any other members of The Bloodline get involved in the Street Fight tonight.

Do you think Kevin Owens can defeat Solo Sikoa in a Street Fight? Sound off in the comments section below.

