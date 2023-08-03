WWE personality asks for privacy after saying her "relationship" would be "FINE"

WWE schedules can play havoc on relationships, be they real-life ones or otherwise. One such casualty has opened up on her relationship with a fellow star. Cathy Kelley, who previously stated that she was in a long-distance "relationship" with Samantha Irvin, has asked for privacy after saying that the two of them would be fine.

Catherine Kelley and Samantha Irvin are both really good friends and would often share photos together backstage on WWE RAW. However, Kelley was recently moved to SmackDown.

Kelley recently jokingly commented on a Twitter post saying she was in a "long distance relationship" with Irvin. On top of that, Rhea Ripley has been flirting with Irvin, something that Kelley didn't take too well.

Now, retweeting a recent interview by Ryan Satin asking Irvin about the relationship with Kelley, and the effect WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley had on them. She asked for privacy and said that the only issue they had was the fans bringing up "you know who" continuously. She also said the two of them would be fine.

"the only “driving” being done is all of y’all driving me crazy by continuously bringing up you know who. @SamanthaTheBomb and i will be FINE. please respect our privacy during this difficult time."

Now, it remains to be seen how this hilarious storyline continues to play out on Twitter.

