Cathy Kelley says she's 'officially' in a long-distance relationship with WWE RAW star

WWE interviewer Cathy Kelley recently took to Twitter to jokingly announce that she is now officially in a long-distance relationship with RAW ring announcer Samantha Irvin.

Since her return to the Stamford-based company in October 2022, Kelley has been a backstage interviewer on Monday Night RAW. While Irvin joined her on the red brand a few months ago during the draft, Cathy was recently moved to SmackDown.

Kelley has jokingly announced her breakup with Rhea Ripley after the latter playfully flirted with Irvin during a live event. The new SmackDown backstage interviewer even added "Rhea's ex" to her biography on Twitter.

Commenting on a Twitter post that stated RAW would not be the same without Irvin and Kelley together, the latter jokingly wrote that she is now officially in a long-distance relationship with the red brand's ring announcer.

"Officially in a long dist relationship 😭🥺 @SamanthaTheBomb," she wrote.

Samantha Irvin is currently engaged to WWE RAW star Ricochet

After breaking up with Katana Chance, Ricochet started dating Samantha Irvin. The couple's relationship came to light in late 2021. Last January, the WWE RAW ring announcer, and the former United States Champion announced their engagement.

In a recent episode of Out of Character with Ryan Satin, Ricochet detailed his proposal to Irvin.

"The day was not going the best. So, I'm trying to think, 'What can we do different?' Finally, it was just me, Samantha, and her daughter, Mira. We went to do something, just us three. She absolutely loved it. Just as we were leaving, she had her daughter in her arms, and she was describing how cool everything looked [at The Luxor]. Her daughter was very happy, too. 'I realized, 'This was it,'" he said.

The former Intercontinental Champion continued:

"So, we keep walking, and I asked this couple to take a picture of us three. Later, I asked Samantha to take a photo of just me and Mira, which caught her by surprise, since I never ask to take photos. Just then, I went down [on my knees], and she started crying." [H/T: WrestlingInc.]

