Rhea Ripley replies to WWE personality after stealing her "girlfriend"; she was quite upset

Rhea Ripley is possibly the most popular women's star in WWE at the moment. With Dominik Mysterio hanging on to her every word, she's made the Judgment Day her own. However, she recently declared that announcer and Ricochet's real-life partner, Samantha Irvin, was now her girlfriend. Cathy Kelley is quite upset at the developments, and made it known on Twitter, but "Mami" has now replied.

At a recent WWE Live Event, Rhea Ripley blew Samantha Irvin a kiss, and the ring announcer commented that she liked it. The Women's Champion tweeted about the exchange and claimed as a joke that Irvin was now her girlfriend. She also tagged Cathy Kelley, who has become one of Irvin's best friends in real life.

You can read more about that exchange here.

Now, Catherine Kelley has retweeted the exchange and joked about how she had to learn about the fact that she and Irvin were not "together" anymore on Twitter, pretending to be quite upset.

Ripley replied to her once again, saying that it was just how life worked and was not fair.

WWE Money in the Bank is big for Judgment Day even though Rhea Ripley does not have a match

The Money in the Bank event is a big one for the Judgment Day. Although Ripley does not have a match of her own, she will be worried as all the other members of the Judgment Day have matches of their own.

Finn Balor is set to challenge Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship. Meanwhile, Damian Priest will be part of the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder match. With quite a lot of tension between Priest and Balor leading into the event, the results of the two might lead to further tension within the group.

Finally, Dominik Mysterio will be facing Cody Rhodes as well. Rhea Ripley is also advertised to be at ringside.

Sgt. Slaughter finally addresses the current, ongoing Lacey Evans controversy right here.

Poll : 0 votes