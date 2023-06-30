Rhea Ripley's four-word reaction to her love triangle with Samantha Irvin and Cathy Kelley

Rhea Ripley clearly isn't loyal to her "girlfriends." The Women's World Champion recently reacted to a Sportskeeda Wrestling post about her flirtatious exchanges with Samantha Irvin and Cathy Kelley and stayed true to her on-screen character.

Ripley was involved in an amazing moment with Irvin during a WWE live event in Sheffield, where The Judgment Day member was seen blowing kisses to the ring announcer.

Rhea took to Twitter shortly after the event and jokingly claimed that Samantha was now her new girlfriend, leaving Cathy Kelley distraught.

The backstage interviewer was dejected that she had to learn about Rhea Ripley's "betrayal" on social media, and it all looked like the makings of an epic love triangle, as we highlighted by compiling their tweets.

The Australian superstar caught wind of the post and responded with a four-word reaction, as you can view below:

It's all fun and banter, but it's great to see Rhea Ripley get the most out of her gimmick and be unapologetically cheeky about her various romantic interests in WWE.

WWE seemingly has massive plans for Rhea Ripley as champion

While the 26-year-old superstar manages to stay relevant by regularly bailing Dominik Mysterio out of trouble, she also has a lot of responsibility as the Women's World Champion in WWE.

Following her win against Zelina Vega at Backlash 2023, Ripley began a program with Natalya, who she defeated at Night of Champions in a quick match.

Rhea has continued her feud with the veteran superstar at house shows, but we all know it's just a stop-gap angle before the champ moves on to a bigger rivalry.

As reported weeks ago, WWE is potentially setting up Rhea Ripley to take on Becky Lynch for the championship. The two top stars even had a heated backstage confrontation on RAW, which was an obvious teaser about them working together in the near future.

Becky will compete in the women's Money in the Bank match, and irrespective of the outcome, The Man vs. The Eradicator could be the next big title storyline on the cards.

