WWE personality has an “awesome” reaction to Sami Zayn’s emotional segment from RAW

A top WWE personality just reacted to Sami Zayn's emotional segment earlier on RAW.

Corey Graves has been one of the top personalities in WWE and is often known for playing the heel commentator, where he always praises the villains in the ring and criticizes the babyfaces. However, tonight he was all praise for Sami Zayn.

Sami kicked off tonight's edition of the red brand. Given that it was his home province of Quebec, the crowd reacted positively to him. Sami stood in the ring for several minutes and soaked up the atmosphere.

However, before he could begin, The Judgment Day interrupted him and surrounded the ring. But Sami Zayn had some backup in Kevin Owens, who returned from injury to help out his tag team partner. Together, Sami and Owens fought off The Judgment Day before Owens challenged them to a match in the main event.

The crowd was electric throughout the segment, and even Corey Graves called the segment "awesome" on social media.

"I have no idea what Sami just said…yet, I understood every word. That was awesome."

Check out the tweet here:

It remains to be seen if the main event will be as awesome as the opening segment was.

