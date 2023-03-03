WWE personality calls out Wayne Rooney ahead of SmackDown

WWE Superstars often butt heads with other athletes around the world. One of the most notable crossovers was when Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney appeared on Monday Night RAW. Recently, former Intercontinental Champion Wade Barrett called out the soccer star ahead of SmackDown in Washington, D.C.

In 2015, Wayne Rooney attended an episode of WWE RAW, which took place in Manchester. During the show, Rooney was seated in the front row and was confronted by former Money in the Bank winner Sheamus and Wade Barrett, who cut a promo with the soccer legend.

Unfortunately, Barrett made the mistake of getting too close to Rooney and insulting his son, which led to the former UEFA Champions League winner slapping the former Intercontinental Champion on live television. Speaking to Metro UK, Barrett said there is unfinished business between him and Rooney:

"If Wayne’s down, I promise ya, I’ll go wherever he likes,’ he laughed. "I actually think he’s coaching in Washington, D.C. at the moment for the MLS team out there."

Barrett is the color commentator for SmackDown and the show is headed to Washington, D.C., where Rooney is currently working.

"Strangely enough, we’re in Washington, D.C., this Friday for SmackDown! So, if he fancies turning up, come along Wayne, and maybe we can get to some unfinished business between the two of us!" [H/T - Metro UK]

It will be interesting to see if these two superstars ever get a shot at settling their differences inside the squared circle.

Wade Barrett loved working with Wayne Rooney in WWE

In 2015, Wade Barrett won the King of The Ring tournament and began teaming up with Stardust as the duo feuded with Neville and Stephen Amell. After a hiatus, Barrett returned to team up with Sheamus on WWE RAW.

Before joining The League of Nations, Barrett and Sheamus confronted Rooney on an episode of WWE RAW. Speaking to Metro UK, the 42-year-old star revealed that he loved working with Wayne Rooney and people still talk about that moment in his career:

"It’s such a silly little thing, you don’t go into a career to do things like that. That’s never the aim when you become a wrestler with WWE, but that’s one of those silly little things that people will always remember,’ he said. ‘People love talking to me about that time I got slapped by Wayne Rooney!" [H/T - Metro UK]

Barrett recently revealed that he would be open to making an in-ring return against Austin Theory, if possible.

Do you want to see Wade Barrett return for one last run? Sound off in the comments section below.

