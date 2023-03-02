42-year-old wants to face Austin Theory if he wrestles first WWE match since 2016

Austin Theory is widely viewed as a future WWE main-eventer. The current United States Champion has impressed many of his co-workers with his performances over the last 18 months, including SmackDown commentator Wade Barrett.

Barrett last wrestled for WWE in 2016. Although he now works as an announcer, the 42-year-old has made no secret that he would be prepared to return to the ring if the storyline makes sense.

In an interview with the Daily Star's Matty Paddock, Barrett said Theory is someone he would like to face if the opportunity ever presents itself:

"There are so many youngsters coming through right now that I've been really impressed with. I'm going to cherry pick one that I worked with a bit in NXT. He's young, up and coming, and I think he's got a huge future, and that's Austin Theory. That guy's ceiling is as high as any [in] this young pack of superstars coming through right now."

At 25 years old, Theory is one of the youngest WWE Superstars on the roster. It has been widely speculated that he could face 16-time world champion John Cena at WrestleMania 39 on April 1-2.

Wade Barrett explains why Austin Theory is so good

Many thought that Austin Theory's push as one of WWE's rising stars would end after Triple H replaced Vince McMahon as the company's creative figurehead. However, the former NXT star continues to feature prominently on RAW every week.

Wade Barrett thinks Theory has the potential to be a major player in WWE for years to come:

"I think Theory probably has another 15-20 years at the top if he wants it and can keep going and stay fit and healthy. In terms of his personality, his confidence on the mic, his smarts behind the scenes and of course his athletic ability, he's a guy who could really go to the top. That's the kind of person I would certainly be looking at if it was to be a youngster I'd step in the ring with."

One of Theory's most notable career moments came when he won the 2022 Men's Money in the Bank ladder match. He unsuccessfully cashed in the contract during an impromptu United States Championship bout against Seth Rollins in November 2022.

