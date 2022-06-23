"We all know I have issues with The Bloodline" - WWE personality comments on recent run in with Paul Heyman and Roman Reigns' faction

Over the past few months, WWE personality Kayla Braxton has had issues with Paul Heyman. The two have frequently shared the screen on SmackDown, with the former mostly trying to get scoops from The Special Counsel.

Speaking on the latest edition of WWE's The Bump, Braxton briefly discussed the upcoming Undisputed Universal Championship clash between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar.

Braxton, who was in conversation with Lacey Evans on the show, claimed that she was interested to see how Heyman would assess the situation following Lesnar's return on SmackDown.

"Time will tell who will be walking out as the Undisputed Universal Champion," said Braxton. "Sorry about Paul Heyman, I'm interested to see how he is going to get his fingers on this because we all know, Paul is all over the place, never know what he is up to." [From live show at the time of writing]

Braxton further added that she is excited for the upcoming Last Man Standing Match between Reigns and Lesnar at SummerSlam. She also noted her issues with The Bloodline.

"I am for one very excited. We all know I have issues with The Bloodline."

Roman Reigns defeated Riddle in his first televised title defense on WWE SmackDown

This past week on SmackDown, Roman Reigns competed in his first televised title defense since he defeated Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38.

In the main event of this year's WrestleMania, The Tribal Chief became a double champion by dethroning The Beast Incarnate and unifying the world titles. On SmackDown, he successfully defended his title against Riddle in the hard-fought main event.

Following The Usos' historic RAW Tag Team Championship win over RK-Bro a few weeks ago, the trio of Reigns, Jimmy, and Jey Uso put Randy Orton on the shelf by brutally assaulting him. Riddle was hoping to get vengeance for his injured tag team partner, but he was unable to take the titles off Reigns.

