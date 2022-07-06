WWE personality discloses Vince McMahon's reaction to UFC Champion using The Undertaker's theme

WWE commentator Pat McAfee recently unveiled Vince McMahon's reaction to Israel Adesanya's homage to The Undertaker at UFC 276.

UFC 276 took place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, the same city as the Money in the Bank premium live event. Following the WWE event, Vince McMahon, Stephanie McMahon, Triple H, and Nick Khan were spotted in the audience just in time for the main event.

Before his main event match against Jared Cannonier, the UFC Middleweight Champion entered the arena with The Phenom's theme. He wore the iconic brim hat and held an urn similar to what Paul Bearer carried when accompanying The Deadman for his matches.

On the recent edition of The Pat McAfee Show, the host recalled his initial reaction to Israel Adesanya's entrance. He believed that while the McMahons seemed unaware, they were not upset with the entrance.

“I’m sitting there and the obvious question is ‘Did you guys know this was coming? Did we just so happen to be here when one of these things happened?’ I don’t think they knew that was coming. I’m not saying they were upset about it though, I think they loved that it was happening,” McAfee said. [H/T Wrestling Inc]

He added that they were honored to be ringside for the match:

“At one point I actually looked at Vince and was like ‘Hey, you should think about f**king doing this, seems like a pretty cool thing,’ got a big pop out of him. I guess [Israel Adesanya] is a big WWE fan, we were honored to be over there and got a chance to sit directly behind his corner.” [H/T Wrestling Inc]

Pat McAfee will face Happy Corbin at WWE SummerSlam

The former NFL player has also been a big fan of WWE. He even had his WrestleMania moment earlier this year, as he faced Vince McMahon's protégé Theory and the former WWE CEO himself.

Over the past few weeks, Happy Corbin and McAfee have been taunting each other. Things escalated when the latter poked fun at Corbin's loss against Madcap Moss in their 'Last Laugh' match.

McAfee formally challenged Corbin to a match at SummerSlam, but the latter did not respond. However, after Money in the Bank went off-air, The Mayor of Jackpot City assaulted the SmackDown commentator.

This week, WWE made the match official via an announcement on social media:

The SmackDown commentator even received a shout-out from The Rock for using his catchphrases for his challenge to Happy Corbin. You can check out how The Great One helped McAfee with the promo here.

