WWE personality hits back at fan regarding major Chad Gable accusations

A WWE personality has made some serious accusations against Chad Gable. Now, she has hit back at the fans.

Ad

On the March 10, 2025 episode of WWE RAW, a masked luchador ambushed Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee during their tornado tag team match against The New Day. Many fans, including WWE commentators, believed the masked man was Chad Gable due to his similar stature. Later that night, Cathy Kelley interviewed Gable and accused him of being the masked luchador, even though he swore he wasn't. In the background, WWE security was seen escorting the masked man out of the building.

Ad

Trending

However, Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee still believed the masked man was Gable, even though his name was revealed as El Grande Americano. Tonight on RAW, Lee faced off against El Grande Americano and lost. After the match, Cathy Kelley took to social media to hint that Gable was the one behind the mask. When a fan asked her to say it louder, the WWE personality responded as follows:

"i did and yall told me to apologize."

Ad

Check out her tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Kurt Angle addressed the possibility of managing Chad Gable and The Creed Brothers

Kurt Angle retired from in-ring competition at WrestleMania 35. Since stepping away from the ring, he has been busy spending time with his family. However, he wouldn't mind returning for the right opportunity.

During a recent interview with Counted Out, the Olympic Gold Medalist said he believes that WWE will bring him back to manage American Made. However, he would only consider returning for a lighter work schedule and better pay.

Ad

"It's pretty evident who they would probably have me manage, and that's Chad Gable and the Creed Brothers. They haven't approached me yet. I think they will eventually, but I'm not quite sure. But if they do, you know, like I said before, it would have to be, you know, how much work they want me to do and how much money they want to pay me. That's the two most important things."

Ad

It will be interesting to see if Kurt Angle will return to manage Chad Gable and The Creed Brothers.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

What's happening between Michelle McCool and Mickie James? More details HERE