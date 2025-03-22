Kurt Angle lays down two conditions for his WWE return

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle is enjoying his post-retirement life. However, he is open to returning to the Stamford-based promotion under certain conditions.

The Olympic Gold Medalist ended his illustrious in-ring career at WrestleMania 35, where he passed the proverbial torch to Baron Corbin. He has since fully embraced his fatherhood and has made only a handful of appearances for WWE in a non-wrestling capacity.

In an interview with Counted Out, Kurt Angle addressed the possibility of managing The American Made. He said WWE hasn't reached out to him yet but feels they will eventually at some point.

The Wrestling Machine made it clear he would do it only if WWE offered him a lighter schedule and a lucrative paycheck.

"It's pretty evident who they would probably have me manage, and that's Chad Gable and the Creed Brothers. They haven't approached me yet. I think they will eventually, but I'm not quite sure. But if they do, you know, like I said before, it would have to be, you know, how much work they want me to do and how much money they want to pay me. That's the two most important things."

Angle added:

"I'm not going to leave my family, you know, for something that's not worth it for me. I have a job here as a father and husband, and I've really clung to my kids and my wife for the past five years since I've been retired. And I really love where I am in my life right now. So to be able to, you know, start going back to wrestling again, not wrestling, but managing, it would have to be a formidable amount of money for me to do it." [From 35:48 - 36:44]

Check out the full interview below:

Will Kurt Angle ever wrestle in WWE again?

Kurt Angle was recently asked about the idea of facing John Cena, the man who he originally wanted as his last opponent at WrestleMania 35.

The 56-year-old WWE Hall of Famer turned down the possibility of another match as he doesn't think he can hang in the ring anymore.

“No, I can’t wrestle anymore," Angle said.

The Olympic Gold Medalist was last seen on TV during the 2025 Royal Rumble, where he was shown in the crowd. Will he make a surprise return at WrestleMania 41? Only time will tell.

