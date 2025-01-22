Former WWE Champion announces he can't wrestle anymore

A former WWE Champion has confirmed that his wrestling days are over and that he will not reverse his retirement decision. Kurt Angle recently set the record straight on his in-ring future.

The Olympic gold medalist has stayed true to his retirement since WrestleMania 35, where he wrestled Baron Corbin in his swan song. Kurt Angle has often said he wanted John Cena to be his final opponent.

Now that The Cenation Leader is set to bring the curtain down on his WWE career, some fans have thrown around Angle's name as one of the possible opponents for his impending farewell tour.

Speaking on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Kurt Angle ruled out the possibility of facing John Cena again as he said he can't wrestle anymore.

“No, I can’t wrestle anymore," Angle said.

The 56-year-old WWE Hall of Famer added:

"Actually, you know what I did? I did wrestle about two months ago. I did a commercial for CBS, and it was for the NFL pre-game for the Ravens and Steelers. So, me and a gentleman named Kyle Brandt, he’s a sportscaster for CBS. He pretended he was the Ravens and I pretended I was the Steelers. We had a pro wrestling match and I was bumping," he added. [31:55 - 32:23]

WWE legend Kurt Angle reveals his health struggles

Kurt Angle has put his body at risk for almost nearly two decades. The injuries he suffered throughout his career took a heavy toll on his mental and physical health.

The Olympic gold medalist recently addressed if he still had neck issues.

"When they did an MRI of my neck, they found my neck naturally fused together. So, I don't have discs between my neck. All I have is vertebrae. It's all bone. So, it fused together and now my neck is where it is. There's nothing I can do about it. So, I have to deal with the pain and move on with life."

Angle revealed that he has atrophy in both arms and has been experiencing motor skill problems with his hands.

"My fingers are numb, I have motorskills problems with my hands. Lot of issues. I have atrophy in both arms. I lost three inches in both arms."

Given the nature of his health issues, Kurt Angle has no desire to get back in a WWE ring, let alone in a non-wrestling capacity.

