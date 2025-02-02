Kurt Angle and 5 other legends who returned to WWE at Royal Rumble 2025 

The 2025 edition of the WWE Royal Rumble was a night full of stars. While many of these stars were in the ring making history, others were in attendance cherishing the road they helped pave.

As is the trend with recent shows, WWE had multiple legends appear at Royal Rumble. Unlike what used to happen about a decade ago, these celebrated icons didn't attend the premium live event to take a current star's spot. They were the esteemed guests who experienced yet another groundbreaking show during the company's ongoing historic era.

For those who missed spotting these legends at the premium live event, here's a list of them.

#6 Six-time WWE World Champion Kurt Angle

During the action-packed night, cameras panned to the special guests in attendance, and that was when fans got a look at Kurt Angle. The Olympic gold medalist attended the Big Four premium live event with his daughter, who could be a future WWE Superstar.

As for Angle, being part of Royal Rumble, even after his retirement, should be a special deal. After all, he has been part of numerous iconic moments that happened on the show in the 2000s. Moreover, seeing his former opponents, Rey Mysterio and Chad Gable, battling each other live must've been a pleasant view for him.

#5 Ron Simmons

Paul Heyman might be losing his touch as The Wiseman because while panicking about Seth Rollins showing no mercy to Roman Reigns, not once did he get the smart idea to hire the services of one-half of the best protection agency in WWE history, APA. Yes, Ron Simmons was part of the crowd.

The WWE Hall of Famer was appreciative of being surrounded by an enthusiastic crowd. He was waving at the spectators. His enthusiasm seemingly made him forget to use his iconic catchphrase because almost every match had multiple instances that should've made him say, 'DA*N!'

#4 The Godfather

It looks like Wade Barrett finally got his hands on Aladdin's magic lamp because last night at Royal Rumble, he got to see Papa Shango! The legend showed up donning his most popular wrestling persona, The Godfather. While he didn't throw hands, he did go viral by unintentionally giving a subtle tribute to Travis Scott's smokin' WWE appearance.

During his wrestling days, The Godfather enjoyed his fair share of cool Rumble entrances and interactions. But last night, he had no stress about putting on a show for the fans. All he had to do was enjoy the action unfolding in the ring.

#3 Rob Van Dam

The Godfather's quick appearance wasn't the only high point of the night. Fans also got to see Rob Van Dam sitting among them. Mr. Monday Night isn't unfamiliar with the stakes of the Royal Rumble match and the 'every wrestler for themselves' aspect of it. After all, he has competed in the 30-man bout several times.

Last night, though, he found out how amazing the action looks from the crowd. Given that the men's Rumble had multiple stars he wrestled in his prime, especially John Cena and Rey Mysterio, there's no doubt that he had a lot to root for.

#2 Mickie James

Three years ago, Mickie James made history by entering the Royal Rumble match while she was the reigning TNA/IMPACT Knockouts Champion. She was in attendance for Rumble last night too, but rather than joining the ladies in the ring, she was there to root for them.

Provided that James is considered one of the pioneers behind building up the modern women's division in WWE, it must have been a proud moment for her to see the gifted women leaving everything in the ring to get a chance to have a showcase match at WrestleMania 41.

#1 Rick Steiner

It's been over 30 years since Rick Steiner last competed in a Royal Rumble match. However, last night, he got to relive the thrill of the high-stakes extravaganza through his talented son, Bron Breakker. Rick was in attendance, and it's amazing that he got a solid view of the action, as seeing his son spearing Roman Reigns might not have felt as impactful on TV.

Unfortunately, he didn't get to see Breakker pointing at the 'Mania sign. On the flip side, with a packed house containing over 70,000 vocal fans, Rick being among the fans must have given him a resounding reminder that there isn't a shortage of dogs barkin' in Indianapolis.

