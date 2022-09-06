WWE personality blasts Bayley, says she has "half a brain"

WWE backstage personality Kayla Braxton recently slammed Bayley, tweeting that the RAW Superstar Bayley had "half a brain."

The Role Model, alongside her Damage CTRL stablemates, Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky, has been creating havoc in recent weeks. The trio even emerged victorious at last week's Clash at the Castle 2022, where they defeated the team of RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, and Asuka.

It's worth noting that Bayley pinned Belair to end the match, thus cementing herself as the next challenger for the latter's title. A few moments back, WWE Bump's official Twitter handle shared the news that Damage CTRL would be "invading" the show's upcoming episode to explain what was next in store for them.

This didn't sit well with Kayla Braxton, The Bump's host, who slammed Bayley, saying that she was out of her mind to invade the show in her absence. Furthermore, she added now that she knows about the RAW Superstar's intentions, she would "definitely" be showing up on The Bump this week.

"Excuse me? “Invading” my studio? @itsBayleyWWE clearly does have half a brain since she’s deciding to do this the week I move across the country. I will definitely be stopping by the show now," tweeted Braxton

WWE Superstar Bayley had a response for Kayla Braxton

While Braxton's angry tweet generated positive reactions from the fans, Bayley was far from impressed with it. The former SmackDown Women's Champion responded by urging Kayla Braxton to appear on The Bump. Bayley added that she would love to show off her quick reflexes and "kick" Braxton.

"Please do. I would love to show you the quick reflexes my surgical leg developed over the last year!!!!!!!!!!! (I’m gonna kick you.)" tweeted Bayley

Bianca Belair and Bayley had a face-off on this week's RAW, where the latter hinted at soon challenging for the RAW Women's Championship, saying she would win the title "one way or the other."

What do you make of Bayley and Kayla Braxton's Twitter back-and-forth? Sound off in the comments section below.

