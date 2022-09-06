WWE RAW Results: Braun Strowman returns, Controversial end to title match - Winners, Recap, Grades & Highlights (September 5, 2022)

Edge kicked off the RAW after Clash at the Castle and after talking about how Dominik Mysterio betrayed him and Rey last Saturday, he called Dom out to face him. Rey Mysterio came out instead and wanted Edge to let it go by apologizing for his son, but the Rated R Superstar said that the young had to face the consequences of his actions.

Rhea Ripley walked out and said that Dom wasn't Rey's little boy anymore and that Rhea had 'turned him into a man'. Dom followed her out, dressed in black, and headed for the ring. Rey tried to reason with his son but Dominik was not interested.

Damian Priesr and Balor attacked Edge, who was alone in the ring, and took him down. Dominik handed Balor a steel chair to beat up Edge which they used to trap Edge's arm and hit a Coupe de Grace on. Rey eventually chased the heels out of the ring but the damage was already done.

The Miz was backstage with Ciampa and came across an upside-down car in the parking lot.

RAW Results (September 5, 2022): Alpha Academy vs. Los Lotharios vs. New Day vs. Street Profits - #1 Contender’s Match for the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship

Angel and Woods kicked off the match and a brawl broke out early on after a pin attempt was broken up. The New Day came out on top with a huge dive from Kofi after Woods sent everyone outside. Back after a break, the Street Profits were in control and Dawkins hit a big dive before Ford tried to get a pin but Otis broke it up before tagging in.

We got a series of superplexes in the ring before Otis got a splash for a near fall on Ford. The match was underway when Braun Strowman made his return to WWE and stood in the ring with Chad Gable before taking him and every other contestant in the match, one by one.

WWE @WWE THE MONSTER AMONG MEN is on a path of destruction on #WWERaw THE MONSTER AMONG MEN is on a path of destruction on #WWERaw! https://t.co/EG78M5VRWy

A bunch of roadies and crew members tried to restrain Strowman but they too got destroyed by the returning Superstar. Braun sent Otis through the barricades outside before powerbombing Dawkins through the announcers' table. The carnage continued during the commercials and Gable took a powerslam in the ring before Strowman headed backstage.

Result: DNF

Grade: B

Aliyah & Raquel Rodriguez vs. Doudrop & Nikki A.S.H. on RAW

Aliyah and Nikki kicked off the match and the champ got a spinning backbreaker early on. Doudrop was tagged in and Damage CTRL were watching the match from backstage.

Raquel was tagged in and got some big moves in before Doudrop blocked a powerbomb. Doudrop tripped Raquel in the ring and hit a senton before getting a near fall. Raquel came back with the Tejana Bomb and picked up the win.

Result: Aliyah & Raquel Rodriguez def. Doudrop & Nikki A.S.H.

Grade: C

Backstage on RAW, Rey said that he needed to talk to his son in private and that he was going to get his revenge on The Judgment Day.

Austin Theory was out next and after accidentally calling Clash at the Castle Crown Jewel, he said that he was happy that Roman Reigns was still the champion. He added that he would eventually cash in his contract on Roman before Kevin Owens made his entrance.

Owens made fun of Theory for getting knocked out before saying that he hated arrogant superstars like him. Theory said that KO was jealous of him and showed off his Money in the Bank briefcase. Owens said that he would have defeated Roman months ago if not for the Usos before they two headed for a match.

Kevin Owens vs. Austin Theory on RAW

Theory tried to run right off the bell, but KO chased him down, sent him into the barricades, and then back inside the ring. Austin was hit with a cannonball in the corner before taking a splash on the outside of the apron.

Back after a break on RAW, Theory tripped KO and sent him into the corner before getting a headlock in. KO got out and tried for a stunner but it was reversed. Owens hit a superkick before the match went outside and Theory sent KO skull first into the steel steps.

KO barely beat the count and managed to kick out of a pin attempt before blocking a superplex. Owens countered with a big brainbuster from the top before getting a massive powerbomb and a stunner for the win.

Result: Kevin Owens def. Austin Theory

WWE @WWE



#WWERaw Will someone get KO'd in this match between @FightOwensFight and @_Theory1 or will they just keep fighting? Also, pandas. Will someone get KO'd in this match between @FightOwensFight and @_Theory1 or will they just keep fighting? Also, pandas.#WWERaw https://t.co/2NwzzrR3KO

Grade: B

Damage CTRL were out next and said that Raquel and Aliyah won unfairly and that they will claim the women's tag titles for themselves soon. Bianca Belair came out and asked Bayley for a match and when the latter said no, Belair showed off her title to tempt her.

Bayley said that she had nothing to prove and would not take the match. Bayley said that if she wanted the title, she would get it 'one way or another', before walking out.

Johnny Gargano said backstage that he will return to in-ring action next week.

WWE @WWE



returns to in-ring action. But who will his opponent be? 🤔 NEXT MONDAY on #WWERaw @JohnnyGargano returns to in-ring action. But who will his opponent be? 🤔 NEXT MONDAY on #WWERaw@JohnnyGargano returns to in-ring action. But who will his opponent be? 🤔 https://t.co/Nm9NPz0691

Rey Mysterio vs. Damian Priest on RAW

Rey unloaded on Priest as the match began but Damian, being the bigger superstar, was quick to take control of the match. Rey was able to sidestep out of a tackle and send Priest into the ring post before getting a crossbody off the ropes for a near fall.

Rey set up for the 619 but the rest of Judgment Day came out with Dominik and distracted Mysterio. Rey hit a big dive to Priest to the outside before getting a big hurricanrana off the top rope.

Rey missed the 619 again and took a kick before Dominik got in the way of the third 619 attempt. Rey was distracted and Priest knocked him down before getting the South of Heaven chokeslam for the win.

Result: Damian Priest def. Rey Mysterio

Grade: B

Judgment Day got on the mic after the match and Ripley said that Dominik will face Edge in a singles match next week on RAW.

Braun Strowman was backstage on RAW and that he would cause more chaos on SmackDown.

WWE @WWE



What's next for Braun Strowman?!



#WWERaw "I will see you all this Friday night on #SmackDown !"What's next for Braun Strowman?! "I will see you all this Friday night on #SmackDown!"What's next for Braun Strowman?!#WWERaw https://t.co/DVGvKqx67H

Backstage on RAW, Riddle wanted a rematch against Seth Rollins but Rollins did not want the same.

Bobby Lashley (c) vs. The Miz - Steel Cage match for the United States Championship on RAW

WWE @WWE



#WWERaw Wait for it. Wait for it. Wait for iiiiiit. Wait for it. Wait for it. Wait for iiiiiit. 😱#WWERaw https://t.co/IMKPFrsEdH

Before the match even started, The Miz attacked Lashley with his own title belt and dragged him out of the cage with the help of Ciampa. The Miz got the steel steps and smashed Lashley's hand between it and the ringpost before we headed for a break.

Back on RAW, The Miz was in control and got the It kicks after the match was officially started. He tried to climb out of the ring but Lashley dragged him down. Lashley came back with a suplex and smashed Miz against the chain link cage wall.

Miz managed to break out of the Hurt Lock and tried to climb out of the cage but was taken down once more. Lashley tried to climb out himself but Ciampa hit him in the knees with a steel chair fromt the outside to take him down.

Lashley got a superplex but took the Skull Crushing Finale before trying to walk out of the ring. Ciampa tried to shut it on his face before the Miz joined in and smacked the champs head over and over into the cage door.

Miz tried to climb the cage but Dexter Lumis showed up at ringside and distracted the A-Lister. Lashley got a spear off the distraction and picked up the win. Dexter Lumis climbed into the cage and Miz tried to escape but Lashley shut the door in his face.

Result: Bobby Lashley def. The Miz to retain the United States Championship

Dexter caught Miz in a sleeper hold and knocked him out before RAW went off the air.

Grade: A

Episode rating: B+

We got the return of Braun Strowman on the RAW after Clash at the Castle while Bobby Lashley was destroyed in a title match. Rey Mysterio had a showdown with Judgment Day while Edge was possibly injure on RAW tonight.

Exclusive: Did a wrestler put up a phone in a toilet to film wrestlers without consent? Details here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Debottam Saha