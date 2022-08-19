WWE personality Kayla Braxton sends a message to a popular AEW star, latter replies with a Sami Zayn reference 

WWE personality Kayla Braxton recently took to Twitter to send a message to Danhausen. Interestingly enough, the latter responded with a Sami Zayn reference.

Braxton, is currently in Montreal for this week's episode of SmackDown, as she mentioned that she had spotted a fan walking around in a Danhausen shirt.

"Walking through the streets of Montreal and just saw a guy in a @DanhausenAD shirt." wrote Braxton

Check out Kayla Braxton's tweet below:

In response to Kayla's tweet, Danhausen hilariously referenced Zayn by posting a photo of his days as El Generico.

Check out Danhausen's reply below:

The banter between the two continued courtesy of Braxton's reply. Check it out below:

Danhausen is one of the most popular stars in AEW at the moment. While he isn't exactly popular for his in-ring matches, the 32-year-old's gimmick and unique character has gotten over with fans all around the world.

Since signing with AEW, Danhausen has shared the ring with the likes of Ricky Starks and Tony Nese. He even teamed up with former WWE stars Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler (FTR) and was recently paired up alongside Erick Redbeard.

How did fans react to Danhausen's reply to the WWE personnel?

In reaction to Kayla Braxton and Danhausen's back-and-forth, fans maintained kayfabe regarding El Generico's gimmick and came up with some hilarious responses.

Zayn is currently assigned to SmackDown and is currently serving as an Honorary Uce for The Bloodline on WWE programming.

In recent weeks, he has been confronted by The Usos on the blue brand, who have claimed that the former Intercontinental Champion hasn't exactly leveled up with The Bloodline, especially after their respective performances at SummerSlam 2022.

The WWE Universe has speculated that Zayn's time as The Bloodline's Honorary Uce could soon come to an end, and with Triple H in charge of creative, he could go on to team with Kevin Owens to feud with Jimmy and Jey for their tag team titles.

Will Sami Zayn interfere in Drew McIntyre vs. Roman Reigns' match at Clash at the Castle? Give your thoughts in the comments section below.

