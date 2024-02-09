WWE personality lost her voice after booing The Rock during WrestleMania 40 press event

A WWE personality revealed that she lost her voice because she was busy booing The Rock during tonight's WrestleMania 40 press event.

Cathy Kelley made her return to WWE in 2022. Since then, she has acted as a backstage interviewer on SmackDown, where she interviewed some of the top WWE Superstars in the company.

Although she is a backstage interviewer, Kelley isn't afraid to voice her opinions, even if they are against other WWE stars, which was evident tonight.

Tonight, WWE hosted its WrestleMania 40 kickoff press event from Las Vegas. One of the focal points for the show was Cody Rhodes' decision regarding who he will face at WrestleMania 40.

The segment started with Seth Rollins, but he was interrupted by Roman Reigns, who brushed him aside. Reigns was then interrupted by The Rock. However, the crowd booed The Great One out of the building.

Even backstage interviewer Cathy Kelley took to social media to say she also booed The Brahma Bull tonight.

"imagine showing up to a superbowl party and having to explain to your friends and family that you lost your voice because you were booing The Rock," she wrote.

It looks like even Cathy Kelley has decided which side of the fence she is on.

What did you make of this segment? Sound off in the comments section below.

