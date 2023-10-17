WWE personality misses third show ever in 26-year career

The season premiere of WWE's Monday Night RAW opened tonight with the voice of Kevin Patrick on commentary instead of Michael Cole.

The commentator's table on RAW has been host to many energetic voices over its long years of history. At present, the commentary team holds two expert individuals, Corey Graves and Michael Cole, with the latter being one of the most experienced on the team.

Michael Cole has enjoyed a wonderful 26-year career in WWE and even holds the astonishing distinction of only missing two shows throughout his tenure. However, the veteran commentator was absent from the team tonight on Monday Night RAW and has now missed the third WWE show of his career.

Kevin Patrick announced tonight on the show that Cole is absent and he would be filling in as the replacement. Michael Cole has been managing commentary on Monday Night RAW for a long time now, joining the team back in late 1997. The veteran was recently applauded for his efforts in a promo segment with Seth Rollins on RAW.

Rollins put Cole over after asking him a question of how many shows he had missed, to which he replied only two. However, Cole's absence tonight marks his third one, and we hope to be able to see him back again soon from his well-deserved break.

