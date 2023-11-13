Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s relationship is one of the hottest topics in the world of sports and entertainment. A WWE personality recently posted about their relationship while hilariously ending things with Kelce.

Swift and Kelce’s relationship came to light in September 2023. The two have been seen together numerous times, and several hearts have been broken ever since.

A WWE personality also had her heart broken after finding out about Travis Kelce’s relationship. That star is none other than Kayla Braxton.

Braxton has posted about Taylor Swift and Kelce’s relationship on a couple of occasions. The interviewer recently took to Twitter to hilariously claim that she was giving up Kelce for Swift’s sake after seeing them kiss at a concert.

Check out what Kayla Braxton wrote below:

"After seeing the numerous videos of #TaylorSwift kissing Kelce last night at her concert - and her also changing her lyrics to include him in her song, I’m officially ending things with Travis. I suppose I’ll move on and let her have him. #selflessness #growth," the WWE interviewer wrote.

You can see her post on Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift below:

Kelce has been one of the most sought-after American football players for some time. Meanwhile, Taylor Swift is among the hottest pop stars in the world.

A WWE Superstar has hinted at facing Travis Kelce at WrestleMania with Taylor Swift by his side

WWE stars seem to be taking a lot of interest in the new couple. Kayla Braxton isn’t the only one who has taken to social media about their relationship.

Grayson Waller has also targeted Swifties in recent weeks. This has helped him gain more popularity while becoming an even bigger heel.

That’s not all, as Waller has also hinted at facing Kelce at WrestleMania for a blockbuster match. The Aussie Superstar believes he deserves a big first WrestleMania match as he is a top star in the company.

A potential match between the two men will definitely pull a lot of viewers. Taylor Swift’s presence at the contest will make things even bigger. The creative team could work towards bringing the NFL star to the promotion for a match that could break the internet.

Are you enjoying all the attention Swift and Travis Kelce have been getting from the WWE Universe? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

