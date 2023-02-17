WWE personality is preparing for natural calamity by ordering unique furniture

WWE commentator Corey Graves is preparing for a future earthquake by buying a unique bed.

Most people have fears about a major earthquake taking place. Every time our building even slightly shakes, we run for cover with the fear that the whole building might collapse.

Hence, a lot of manufacturers are trying to build special bunkers into their houses to keep them safe during a natural calamity. However, these bunkers are too expensive for the common man.

Therefore, there are some that are building furniture like beds to protect people from falling debris. A concept video has been doing rounds that can double up as a mini bunker in case of an earthquake.

The bed has caught the attention of many people, including Corey Graves. The WWE commentator caught wind of the video and showed interest in the product by saying he is ordering two.

"I’m ordering 2," tweeted Graves.

WWE commentator Corey Graves was recently criticized by a fan

Corey Graves has settled into the role of a commentator since retiring from in-ring action in 2014 due to injuries. He spent the next few years calling the action on WWE RAW, SmackDown, NXT, and several Premium Live Events.

However, Corey Graves is often criticized for his commentary by several fans. A fan recently took to Twitter to say he dislikes Graves' commentary. To this, Corey responded by calling it the most polite insult he had ever received.

"This is perhaps the most polite insult I’ve ever received. I respect your opinion. Good day, sir."

Despite the criticism he receives from fans, Corey Graves has played his part on commentary really well and has a bright future as part of the commentary team.

The 38-year-old also hinted that he would make a return to the ring after taking appropriate medical advice.

Do you want to see Graves back in the ring again? Sound off in the comments section below.

