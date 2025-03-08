  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Cody Rhodes
  • WWE personality reacts after Cody Rhodes calls John Cena out on SmackDown

WWE personality reacts after Cody Rhodes calls John Cena out on SmackDown

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Mar 08, 2025 04:24 GMT
Cody Rhodes and John Cena
Cody Rhodes is the current Undisputed WWE Champion (Image source: WWE.com)

Cody Rhodes called out John Cena during SmackDown. A WWE personality has now reacted to this segment.

Ad

Cathy Kelley just reacted to Rhodes' segment. At Elimination Chamber 2025, John Cena shocked the world when he turned heel and ambushed Cody after the latter declined The Rock's offer. Cena even held down Cody as The Final Boss and Travis Scott assaulted the American Nightmare. It was one of the most shocking moments on WWE TV.

Tonight on SmackDown, Cody addressed the WWE Universe. He spoke about The Rock and John Cena's actions at Elimination Chamber and even called out the Cenation leader using the latter's catchphrase: "You want some, come get some." The American Nightmare also wanted to hear Cena's explanation for turning heel. It appears a lot of people echo the same sentiment.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Following this segment, Cathy Kelley took to social media to express her excitement about what will unfold between Cody and Cena in the coming weeks.

"i am seated for the weekly verbal battles we’re about to get between @CodyRhodes and @JohnCena now till #WrestleMania," she wrote.

It will be interesting to see how John Cena will respond to Cody Rhodes' promo tonight.

Quick Links

Edited by Angana Roy
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी