WWE personality reacts after Cody Rhodes calls John Cena out on SmackDown

Cody Rhodes called out John Cena during SmackDown. A WWE personality has now reacted to this segment.

Cathy Kelley just reacted to Rhodes' segment. At Elimination Chamber 2025, John Cena shocked the world when he turned heel and ambushed Cody after the latter declined The Rock's offer. Cena even held down Cody as The Final Boss and Travis Scott assaulted the American Nightmare. It was one of the most shocking moments on WWE TV.

Tonight on SmackDown, Cody addressed the WWE Universe. He spoke about The Rock and John Cena's actions at Elimination Chamber and even called out the Cenation leader using the latter's catchphrase: "You want some, come get some." The American Nightmare also wanted to hear Cena's explanation for turning heel. It appears a lot of people echo the same sentiment.

Following this segment, Cathy Kelley took to social media to express her excitement about what will unfold between Cody and Cena in the coming weeks.

"i am seated for the weekly verbal battles we’re about to get between @CodyRhodes and @JohnCena now till #WrestleMania," she wrote.

It will be interesting to see how John Cena will respond to Cody Rhodes' promo tonight.

