WWE personality reacts to a fan calling her an "a**hole"

WWE personality Kayla Braxton recently responded to being called out by a fan on Twitter.

The WWE correspondent recently shared a post on the said social media platform, where she expressed that just because someone is nice to a particular person, they are not always a good human being in general. In the reply, one fan stated that Braxton was an "a**hole" for not clicking a picture with them.

Braxton has now responded to the aforementioned comment and defended her actions. She said that she doesn't owe the person anything and doesn't enjoy a camera being shoved in her face all the time.

"A- I don’t owe you a thing. B- I don’t always want a camera shoved in my face by a stranger when I’ve just woken up or gotten off a long flight. C- Refer to point A," Kayla responded.

Fans are often passionate about their favorite WWE personalities, and there have been several instances of stars expressing their frustrations over being flocked at airports and other public places.

WWE personality Kayla Braxton gives her reasons for leaving 'The Bump'

Kayla Braxton was one of the cornerstones of 'The Bump' as the host of the show. However, after four years, she decided to leave the program.

Braxton recently reacted to reports of her being kicked out of the show. She clarified that was not the case and gave her reasons for stepping down. She said that time constraint was an issue and also revealed that she wanted to give the opportunity to someone else.

"Haha clever caption but I wasn't kicked out. I made the decision to step down since I can't be in the studio each week. And I thought it was time to give someone else the opportunity to host that show since I was fortunate to do it the last 4 years. Appreciate all the support," Kayla shared on her Instagram story.

Megan Morant is the new host of the show. It remains to be seen what other opportunities will come Braxton's way during her WWE career.

