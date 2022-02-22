×
Create
Notifications

WWE personality reacts to heartfelt praise from Renee Paquette

Renee Paquette praised on-air personality Kayla Braxton
Renee Paquette praised on-air personality Kayla Braxton
Shruti Sadbhav
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Feb 22, 2022 10:06 PM IST
News

WWE host Kayla Braxton expressed gratitude towards Renee Paquette for her heartfelt praise.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Renee spoke about other names in WWE who stepped up to take on her previous role within the company. The former interviewer, commentator, and talk-show host took the opportunity to praise Kayla Braxton, who is doing a great job on television.

Getting that @ReneePaquette endorsement means the world. 🥰 twitter.com/SKWrestling_/s…

Renee admitted to being Kayla's huge fan and said the latter is making the most of her opportunity. Here's what she had to say about Kayla Braxton's recent work:

"I think it's Kayla. I'm a huge fan of hers. I think she is awesome. I've always been a fan of Kayla's, even when I was working with WWE, you know, she was somebody that I loved to be able to step in there and be in her ear and kind of lend some advice whenever she needed it, which honestly, wasn't that often because she knows what she is doing. But I love seeing her have this opportunity," stated Renee Paquette. [2:30 - 2:54]

You can watch the full interview below:

Braxton responded to Renee's comments on Twitter and said that getting the endorsement from the latter meant the world to her. The two were further involved in a mutually appreciative exchange on social media.

Kayla Braxton's co-host Matt Camp also took to Twitter to share his appreciation for Renee Paquette's kind comments.

You love to see it. twitter.com/SKWrestling_/s…

Renee Paquette picks between WWE and AEW

Renee discussed her personal preferences between WWE and AEW in the aforementioned interview. While she praised her former employers for creating superstars who connect with fans, she chose AEW as her favorite owing to the company's approach towards the product. She feels that AEW has had a better year strictly in terms of "pro-wrestling,"

She also spoke about a potential return to the role of an on-air personality. Renee said that she misses her previous job and is open to working for other pro-wrestling companies if she gets the right opportunity.

Also Read Article Continues below

Will we see Renee Paquette make a huge return as an on-air personality in the near future?

A WWE Hall of Famer would love to manage Bobby Lashley. More details here.

Edited by Pratik Singh
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी