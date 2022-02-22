WWE personality reacts to heartfelt praise from Renee Paquette

WWE host Kayla Braxton expressed gratitude towards Renee Paquette for her heartfelt praise.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Renee spoke about other names in WWE who stepped up to take on her previous role within the company. The former interviewer, commentator, and talk-show host took the opportunity to praise Kayla Braxton, who is doing a great job on television.

Renee admitted to being Kayla's huge fan and said the latter is making the most of her opportunity. Here's what she had to say about Kayla Braxton's recent work:

"I think it's Kayla. I'm a huge fan of hers. I think she is awesome. I've always been a fan of Kayla's, even when I was working with WWE, you know, she was somebody that I loved to be able to step in there and be in her ear and kind of lend some advice whenever she needed it, which honestly, wasn't that often because she knows what she is doing. But I love seeing her have this opportunity," stated Renee Paquette. [2:30 - 2:54]

You can watch the full interview below:

Braxton responded to Renee's comments on Twitter and said that getting the endorsement from the latter meant the world to her. The two were further involved in a mutually appreciative exchange on social media.

Kayla Braxton's co-host Matt Camp also took to Twitter to share his appreciation for Renee Paquette's kind comments.

Renee Paquette picks between WWE and AEW

Renee discussed her personal preferences between WWE and AEW in the aforementioned interview. While she praised her former employers for creating superstars who connect with fans, she chose AEW as her favorite owing to the company's approach towards the product. She feels that AEW has had a better year strictly in terms of "pro-wrestling,"

She also spoke about a potential return to the role of an on-air personality. Renee said that she misses her previous job and is open to working for other pro-wrestling companies if she gets the right opportunity.

Will we see Renee Paquette make a huge return as an on-air personality in the near future?

