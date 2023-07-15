WWE personality returns to the road after suffering personal loss

WWE personality Sarah Schreiber announced her return to the company for an upcoming live event after her father passed away weeks ago.

Sarah Schreiber is one of the most popular backstage interviewers in WWE. Schreiber joined the company in 2018 and worked behind the scenes. Later, she was seen in several backstage segments on RAW and SmackDown. She also interviewed superstars during premium live events.

Last month, Schreiber took some time off after the unfortunate passing of her father. She broke the news on her social media handle:

"I will be strong and I promise to live every day ferociously for the rest of my life for you. I will miss you so very much Dad. I love you."

Today, the backstage interviewer revealed that she is returning to the company and will be at the upcoming live event in Fairfax, Virginia. Check it out:

"Dad taught me, no matter what, you always keep going. Back on the road, see you tonight."

Before signing with the company, Sarah Schreiber appeared in both television and films. She will most likely continue her role on the red brand upon her return to weekly television.

We at Sportskeeda extend our condolences to Sarah's family and friends.