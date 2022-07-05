Monday Night RAW interviewer Sarah Schreiber names the two WWE Superstars that she enjoys working with the most

WWE backstage interviewer Sarah Schreiber recently revealed her two favorite superstars to improvise with when conducting an interview.

Schreiber has been with WWE for five years. She initially honed her craft in the company's developmental brand, NXT, and is now the lead backstage interviewer on Monday Night RAW.

During a recent interview with Wrestling Inc, Schreiber was asked which superstars she enjoys working with the most.

"With Becky Lynch and Kevin Owens, they’re playful, and they’re fun, and they make these great choices, and so you just roll with it, you ride that wave, and you just get to adapt with that and improv with that, and that’s the stuff that is really just fun,” Schreiber said. “Between Sami and KO, I am like, ‘Am I Sarah? I don’t know. ‘ Like, they’ll give me a new name every week." H/T Wrestling Inc

Sarah Schreiber's job as a backstage interviewer plays a part in advancing storylines and also elevates a wrestler's persona.

Who is Sarah Schreiber's best friend in WWE?

Like many of the superstars, the 40-year-old interviewer has forged some strong friendships during her time with the company.

Continuing her conversation with Wrestling Inc, Sarah named a certain former Women's Champion as one of her closest friends in the world.

"Nikki A.S.H. is one of my best friends in the world … But she’s always a blast because I’ve known her since NXT days, and she was some of my favorite. Like, we were on the road together. I looked back at pictures, — We’ve had just five years of stories." H/T Wrestling Inc

Given that Nikki A.S.H. started her WWE journey at a similar time to Schreiber, it is not surprising that both women have a close bond.

