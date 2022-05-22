×
"Thank you, Sonya" - WWE personality sends a message to Sonya Deville days after she gets fined

Sonya Deville has recently been fined by Adam Pearce for slapping a referee
Rituparna Routh
Modified May 22, 2022 12:26 AM IST
News

WWE official Adam Pearce has sent a message to Sonya Deville following her loss to Alexa Bliss on RAW. Deville was fined by Pearce for slapping a WWE official.

Initially, it seemed Deville had paid her fine via money order. However, according to Pearce's latest tweet, that isn't the case. Taking to Twitter, Pearce clarified that his former on-screen authority partner has made her full payment via other means and not via money order. He wrote:

"CLARIFICATION: It has come to my attention that Sonya did NOT, in fact, pay her recent fine via money order. Sources indicate that she has made payment in full via other means. Thank you, Sonya!"

Check out Adam Pearce's tweet below:

CLARIFICATION: It has come to my attention that @SonyaDevilleWWE did NOT, in fact, pay her recent fine via money order.Sources indicate that she has made payment in full via other means.Thank you, Sonya! https://t.co/AUpwLuOtfw

Sonya Deville recently called out Adam Pearce for sharing wrong information with the WWE Universe

Taking to social media, Adam Pearce recently claimed that Sonya Deville had paid her fine via money order. But according to her, the WWE authority figure didn't share an accurate story with the WWE Universe.

In an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Kevin Kellam, the former authority figure claimed that she hasn't used a money order in quite some time. She also agreed to pay any sort of fine but via other methods. Deville said:

"Adam put out a thing saying I paid via money order. Honey, I haven't used money order since 1995! I mean, like, I don't even understand. It's fine, you know, you pay PayPal, Venmo, and whatever; the money is not an issue for me. I'm not worried about that."[03:26 - 03:40]

Check out Sportskeeda Wrestling's interview with Deville below:

youtube-cover
Also Read Article Continues below

Sonya Deville has lost to the returning Alexa Bliss twice in a row. The Superstar displayed "Big Deville Energy" in her authoritative role, but recently returned to in-ring action full time. It will be interesting to note how her current storyline will progress now that she no longer works alongside Pearce.

हिन्दी