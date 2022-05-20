Top female WWE star calls out Adam Pearce for sharing inaccurate story on social media (Exclusive)

Sonya Deville has disputed Adam Pearce's claim that she paid her WWE fine via money order. The superstar set the record straight about her storyline fine during an exclusive Sportskeeda Wrestling interview.

Pearce took to Twitter a couple of days ago to confirm that he'd received an undisclosed amount from Sonya Deville. However, the former WWE authority figure has now called out Pearce and said that she hasn't used the money order service since the 90s.

Deville drifted in and out of character while speaking to Sportskeeda's Kevin Kellam and had the following to say about being punished by the company:

"Adam put out a thing saying I paid via money order. Honey, I haven't used money order since 1995! I mean, like, I don't even understand," said Sonya Deville. "It's fine, you know, you pay PayPal, Venmo, and whatever; the money is not an issue for me. I'm not worried about that." [03:26 - 03:40]

Why did WWE fine Sonya Deville?

Sonya Deville was removed from her position as a WWE official after being accused of abusing her powers. The former NXT star was booked to face Alexa Bliss on the previous two episodes of RAW.

Unfortunately for Deville, she suffered consecutive losses and couldn't contain her frustration on the most recent episode of the red brand. The former WWE official attacked the referee after the match and paid the price for her actions.

During his appearance on The Bump, Adam Pearce announced that Sonya Deville had been slapped with a hefty penalty.

"We were forced to fine her. I'm gonna keep the amount between Sonya and I but let's just suffice to say that this will be inhibited going forward; I think Sonya will have learned her lesson," revealed Pearce.

WWE @WWE THIS JUST IN: Per @ScrapDaddyAP on @WWETheBump @SonyaDevilleWWE has been fined an undisclosed amount for putting her hands on a WWE referee during #WWERaw THIS JUST IN: Per @ScrapDaddyAP on @WWETheBump, @SonyaDevilleWWE has been fined an undisclosed amount for putting her hands on a WWE referee during #WWERaw. https://t.co/h175zclAqk

Sonya Deville is not letting her recent downfall affect her position as the superstar sent out a defiant message, which you can check out right here.

